Today PMLQ bitten by the snake they feed during Musharraf era

What about an Italian model??Maybe then the awam that mixes water, singarey and even surf excel( https://www.google.com/amp/s/m.time...detergent-in-it/amp_etphotostory/69498896.cms article Indian but Ive heard similar for stories) in milk, over charges for raksha/taxi, drives up prices in ramzan, sells dogs as goats etc etc but demands an angel savior will be heard??(this post in lighter note)Also what about sardars and waderas of Sindh and Balochistan?? Where they are literal slaves of these tyrants. These na muraads treat these poor people like Firaoun treated Bani Israel.But the funny thing is if you have trouble with their oppressed and you are weak they will threaten you with their sardar and wadera.Such is the unfortunate condition in Pakistan.WherePakistanis are Bani Israel in front of a Firaoun.And Firaoun in front of Bani Israel.