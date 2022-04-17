What's new

Today PMLQ bitten by the snake they feed during Musharraf era

I'm going to momentarily skip the video in protest coz the first thing I saw after clicking at the thumbnail was a 22 grade sarkari mulazim addressing some gathering, I mean the graphics team didn't even prioritize the founding father of the country or the chief executive or any other national hero but a sarkari mulazim with no substantial service to the country?


Oh , ok i get it, it's some retired general's channel.
 
I'm going to momentarily skip the video in protest coz the first thing I saw after clicking at the thumbnail was a 22 grade sarkari mulazim addressing some gathering, I mean the graphics team didn't even prioritize the founding father of the country or the chief executive or any other national hero but a sarkari mulazim with no substantial service to the country?


Oh , ok i get it, it's some retired general's channel.
I think he might say the usual ISPR mucchar DG line don't say anything against Army etc

Lekin Gen Amjad Shoaib himself is angry at the missteps Bajwa&Co have taken.
 
Wonder why Nawaz always invests in judges ... Buy the judiciary and the rest is yours. Judiciary needs a BIG FIX. Wonder why the Pak judiciary is 127th in the world ranking .... corrupt to the core.... a midnight love affair....
 
Wonder why Nawaz always invests in judges ... Buy the judiciary and the rest is yours. Judiciary needs a BIG FIX. Wonder why the Pak judiciary is 127th in the world ranking .... corrupt to the core.
the cancer is the bar whose real boss is sitting in UK where their fraternity lives..They are not scared of Army or IK or even Allah..their real god is the colonial satan.
As long as this sort of inheritance exists... forget about free judiciary.
 
the cancer is the bar whose real boss is sitting in UK where their fraternity lives..They are not scared of Army or IK or even Allah..their real god is the colonial satan.
The nation is heading toward Mob justice ...soon. The nation is angry and frustrated.
 
I think he might say the usual ISPR mucchar DG line don't anything against Army etc

Lekin Gen Amjad Shoaib himself is angry at the missteps Bajwa&Co have taken.
O bhai they should quit with thumping their institutional chaaploosi on the rest of the nation . General Amjad ka chief hai hamara to nahi .
 
1650178297716.png

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515315316972310530

 
Chinese model
What about an Italian model??

bianca-balti.jpg


Maybe then the awam that mixes water, singarey and even surf excel(https://www.google.com/amp/s/m.time...detergent-in-it/amp_etphotostory/69498896.cms article Indian but Ive heard similar for stories) in milk, over charges for raksha/taxi, drives up prices in ramzan, sells dogs as goats etc etc but demands an angel savior will be heard??

(this post in lighter note)

Pakistan cant work with present constitution. We need presidential system and we need a a new law system. Chinese model is a good start
Also what about sardars and waderas of Sindh and Balochistan?? Where they are literal slaves of these tyrants. These na muraads treat these poor people like Firaoun treated Bani Israel.

But the funny thing is if you have trouble with their oppressed and you are weak they will threaten you with their sardar and wadera.

Such is the unfortunate condition in Pakistan.

Where
Pakistanis are Bani Israel in front of a Firaoun.

And Firaoun in front of Bani Israel.
 

