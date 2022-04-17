Today PMLQ bitten by the snake they feed during Musharraf era

I think he might say the usual ISPR mucchar DG line don't say anything against Army etcI'm going to momentarily skip the video in protest coz the first thing I saw after clicking at the thumbnail was a 22 grade sarkari mulazim addressing some gathering, I mean the graphics team didn't even prioritize the founding father of the country or the chief executive or any other national hero but a sarkari mulazim with no substantial service to the country?
the cancer is the bar whose real boss is sitting in UK where their fraternity lives..They are not scared of Army or IK or even Allah..their real god is the colonial satan.Wonder why Nawaz always invests in judges ... Buy the judiciary and the rest is yours. Judiciary needs a BIG FIX. Wonder why the Pak judiciary is 127th in the world ranking .... corrupt to the core.
The nation is heading toward Mob justice ...soon. The nation is angry and frustrated.
Lekin Gen Amjad Shoaib himself is angry at the missteps Bajwa&Co have taken.
Pakistan cant work with present constitution. We need presidential system and we need a a new law system. Chinese model is a good start
What about an Italian model??
Also what about sardars and waderas of Sindh and Balochistan?? Where they are literal slaves of these tyrants. These na muraads treat these poor people like Firaoun treated Bani Israel.Pakistan cant work with present constitution. We need presidential system and we need a a new law system. Chinese model is a good start