Today Pakistani establishment accepted total defeat and embarrassed themself. they are exposed . Psychologically they lost. Your opinion guys.

Only one political leader has said Fauj more important than him - IK. These duffers who are masquerading as generals need to realize that Pakistan and it’s Fauj are greater than these duffers, rapists, fascists. They didn’t let the people decide their destiny and are despised for it. They stand with SS Najam Sethi, Saath forum, Zardari, Dawar. We stand with IK, Arshad Sharif, Cap Roohullah, our Kernal Sher.



You know IK can fuel a mutiny and have Bajwa out in a second right? He loves Pak and he will never. These supposed mohibay watan are liars and and lovers of DHA and wealth instead. They can no longer issue certificates of patriotism, we do, the Pak public.