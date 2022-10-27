What's new

Today Pakistani establishment accepted total defeat and embarrassed themself. they are exposed . Psychologically they lost. Your opinion guys.

Coming out open against imran khan and bringing the ISI head for open humiliation. It hurt me inside. Mir bajwa what have you done. It shows our defense is in weak hands. These two men prove to be very very weak mentally. Today they broken the mith... oh Allah what i am seeing... mir bajwa has destroyed the whole army. We not gona recover this for very very long as nation. This gona backfire them..fools
ہم کمزور ہو سکتے ہیں،ہم سے غلطی ہوسکتی ہے لیکن ہم غدار، سازشی یا قاتل نہیں ہوسکتےDG ISPR
It hurt me alot. I grew up looking at these men with pride. They have destroyed everything . Fools became reason of treason.
lol. PTI is busy cursing them 24/7 and when they reply, you guys get upset.
You mean. اس دہشتگردی کے پیچھے وردی ہے. Is that what you talking about... it was happend under the nose of balwal buto. Lap dog of usa.... in lahor. Right. We not fools like you janab
 
lol. PTI is busy cursing them 24/7 and when they reply, you guys get upset.
Only one political leader has said Fauj more important than him - IK. These duffers who are masquerading as generals need to realize that Pakistan and it’s Fauj are greater than these duffers, rapists, fascists. They didn’t let the people decide their destiny and are despised for it. They stand with SS Najam Sethi, Saath forum, Zardari, Dawar. We stand with IK, Arshad Sharif, Cap Roohullah, our Kernal Sher.

You know IK can fuel a mutiny and have Bajwa out in a second right? He loves Pak and he will never. These supposed mohibay watan are liars and and lovers of DHA and wealth instead. They can no longer issue certificates of patriotism, we do, the Pak public.
 
DG ISI red faced said it all. All their plans has botched and backfired badly. Now they are trying face saving and pressure on them from even inside army is such that they had to come up to public. Time is running out for them and they know it. In these pressure situation these generals usually mess up more since they are not trained to do what they think they are good at.
 
Cash GK said:
You mean. اس دہشتگردی کے پیچھے وردی ہے. Is that what you talking about... it was happend under the nose of balwal buto. Lap dog of usa.... in lahor. Right. We not fools like you janab
Look what happened afterwards.
 
Only one political leader has said Fauj more important than him - IK. These duffers who are masquerading as generals need to realize that Pakistan and it’s Fauj are greater than these duffers, rapists, fascists. They didn’t let the people decide their destiny and are despised for it. They stand with SS Najam Sethi, Saath forum, Zardari, Dawar. We stand with IK, Arshad Sharif, Cap Roohullah, our Kernal Sher.

You know IK can fuel a mutiny and have Bajwa out in a second right? He loves Pak and he will never. These supposed mohibay watan are liars and and lovers of DHA and wealth instead. They can no longer issue certificates of patriotism, we do, the Pak public.
Even if IK dont say this we know Army is way more important than him. I challenge IK to call for mutiny, he tried with Gill and got him in return, as per Gill himself, assfucked.

Yeh sure, we know where PTI's media cell stands, i saw it during heli crash.
 
Bhaijan,

These people and their political minions are patriots are alright. Unfortunately their patriotism is reserved for the place which gives them sustenance i.e. gorastan. This is where their investments lie and this is where their khandaan will end up.

This is why you see baukhlahath - the crazy inexplicable behaviour. They made certain commitment to American political mafia - a commitment that they cannot deliver upon. And mafias get mad when promises that are made are not kept. So mafia agents are running scared. But they will not give without a fight. Assisting them in their tasks are members of civil society - the press barons, adaliya and ngo crowd etc.

What we are seeing is completely predictable. Elites fight to the end to preserve their rights. Question is whether awam will let them get away?
 

