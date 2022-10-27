Today Pakistani establishment accepted total defeat and embarrassed themself. they are exposed . Psychologically they lost. Your opinion guys.

Coming out open against imran khan and bringing the ISI head for open humiliation. It hurt me inside. Mir bajwa what have you done. It shows our defense is in weak hands. These two men prove to be very very weak mentally. Today they broken the mith... oh Allah what i am seeing... mir bajwa has destroyed the whole army. We not gona recover this for very very long as nation. This gona backfire them..fools
ہم کمزور ہو سکتے ہیں،ہم سے غلطی ہوسکتی ہے لیکن ہم غدار، سازشی یا قاتل نہیں ہوسکتےDG ISPR
It hurt me alot. I grew up looking at these men with pride. They have destroyed everything . Fools became reason of treason.
