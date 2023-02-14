beijingwalker
Today is a Kazakh festival in China, do all Kazakhs celebrate this festival..
An RV travler happens to see Kazakhs herding communities in Chinese Xinjiang celebrating a Kazakh holiday in some pasture land in Xinjiang, China. don't know it's a Chinese Kazakh holiday or all Kazakhs from all countries celebrate it. tons of free big meat foods are provided in this festival, people feast and have fun in freezing cold.
