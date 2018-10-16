What's new

Today in History - Soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our Motherland

This thread is dedicated particularly to the Soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our motherland. New posts will be shared here referring DG ISPR updates on subject. It is requested to avoid irrelevant discussion and off-topic posting.

Posts will contain necessary information in regard to Op day or area along with the names of martyrs and awards, respectively.


 
Whats AL MIZAN.

Edit. Found the folowing. But it says that the operation was between 2002-2006.

The Pakistan Army joint operations are;
Operation Al-Mizan (2002-2006)
Operation Rah-Haq (November 2007)
Operation Sher-e-Dil ( September 2008)
Operation Zalzala (2008-2009)
Operation Sirat-e-Mustaqeem (2008)
Operation Rah-e-Rast (May 2009)
Operation Rah-e-Nijaat ( October 2009)
Operation Koh-e-Sufaid (July 2011)
Operation Zarb-e-Azb (2013)
Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad February 2017
Operation Khyber-1 ;on 17th October, 2014
Operation Khyber-2 –February 2015 to June 15th, 2015
Operation Khyber-3 -August, 2016 to July 2017
Operation Khyber-4 in July, 2017

Operation Al-Mizan (2002-2006)

This was the first major Operation Al-Mizan (2002-2006)
of Pakistan Army against the militant groups working against Pakistan. At that time the Army Chief was General Pervez Musharraf, who deployed forces in FATA of around 70,000-80,000 men. The loss security personnel’ was around 1200-1500 soldiers as it was the first major operation inside the country and the army faced a huge loss due to lack of information about the methodology of the enemy, their hideouts and barely know-how of the terrain. Full convoys were targeted by the Taliban militants in the initial stages causing many casualties. Besides the basic infantry, Special Force units of the Pakistan Army, the elite SSG (Special Service Group) were also directly engaged in fighting. This operation comprised of many small operations too such as Operation Kalosha II, which took place in South Waziristan. Lack of public and national support at that time created hurdles in the smooth progress of the operation.
 
That was a low point but the armed forces came out victorious gracefully alhamdulillah.
 
Our nation salutes you for your courage, bravery and the sacrifices you gave for our tomorrows world. Allah hope grants you the highest place in Jannah.
 
