Today in History Pakistan Made Anza Draws First Blood

Today (27 May 1999 ) Pakistani made Anza Manpads deployed by Pakistan Army Air Defence Units drew first blood when two intruding Indian Air Force jets were shot down during the Kargil conflict. The pilot of IAF MiG-21 was killed while Flt Lt. Nachiketa who ejected from his stricken MiG-23 was captured and taken POW. Ironically some 20 years later, again on the 27th of February this time, two IAF jets are shot down in aerial engagements and again an IAF pilot W/G Abhinandan is captured.

1653671730854.png


1653671757079.png
 
After imported Govt is imposed on Pak with the help of Bajwa, there is no point in glorifying defense related achievements if we have any since Assistant secretary of State is sufficient enough to force the local establishment to do whatever US wants in this country.
 
once upon a time when every ones loves and respect these surrender masters, bajwa ghoray lagwa gia sab kuch ab inko agy sa dushmin aor peechy sa awam. ary gi aor 10 billion Dollars k assets par sa kabza chudwa lay gi
 
Without proper economic might, there can't be any military might. Enough of these old glorious stories which achieved literally nothing for us.
 

