Today in History Pakistan Made Anza Draws First Blood

Today (27 May 1999 ) Pakistani made Anza Manpads deployed by Pakistan Army Air Defence Units drew first blood when two intruding Indian Air Force jets were shot down during the Kargil conflict. The pilot of IAF MiG-21 was killed while Flt Lt. Nachiketa who ejected from his stricken MiG-23 was captured and taken POW. Ironically some 20 years later, again on the 27th of February this time, two IAF jets are shot down in aerial engagements and again an IAF pilot W/G Abhinandan is captured.