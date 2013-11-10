Today in 1965, The Indian Air Force Created History !

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 33,954
- 159
- Country
-
- Location
-
On 3rd September 1965, just before the start of India/Pakistan war, the Indian Air Force, set an examples in the history of air combat when one of its pilot air surrendered and landed his aircraft in Pakistan for the fear of being killed in combat.
The IAF pilot, Squadron Leader Brij Pal Singh Sikand, surrendered his airworthy and fully armed Gnat fighter aircraft when confronted by a PAF F-104 Starfighter.
IAF No.23 Squadron Gnat after being forcelanded at Pasrur on September 3rd, The aircraft was captured intact by Pakistan and testflown extensively much later at Peshawar.
IAF Pilot Squadron Leader Brij Pal Singh who surrendered his aircraft.
Now a war trophy proudly displayed at PAF Museum, Karachi.
The IAF pilot, Squadron Leader Brij Pal Singh Sikand, surrendered his airworthy and fully armed Gnat fighter aircraft when confronted by a PAF F-104 Starfighter.
IAF No.23 Squadron Gnat after being forcelanded at Pasrur on September 3rd, The aircraft was captured intact by Pakistan and testflown extensively much later at Peshawar.
IAF Pilot Squadron Leader Brij Pal Singh who surrendered his aircraft.
Now a war trophy proudly displayed at PAF Museum, Karachi.
Last edited: