Today in 1965, The Indian Air Force Created History !

On 3rd September 1965, just before the start of India/Pakistan war, the Indian Air Force, set an examples in the history of air combat when one of its pilot air surrendered and landed his aircraft in Pakistan for the fear of being killed in combat.

The IAF pilot, Squadron Leader Brij Pal Singh Sikand, surrendered his airworthy and fully armed Gnat fighter aircraft when confronted by a PAF F-104 Starfighter.

1599134765187.png

IAF No.23 Squadron Gnat after being forcelanded at Pasrur on September 3rd, The aircraft was captured intact by Pakistan and testflown extensively much later at Peshawar.

1599135230508.png


IAF Pilot Squadron Leader Brij Pal Singh who surrendered his aircraft.

1599135482981.png

Now a war trophy proudly displayed at PAF Museum, Karachi.
 
Would be awesome when Pakistan Air Force could get one iaf's Rafales to land. It would single handedly sink india's billions of dollars procurement from france! Now that would be a sight to see!!
 
In the next few months we will witness again how IAF sets new records against the PLAAF and maybe PAF. I would suggest the airforces of Pakistan and China should stock ample quantities of TEA.
 
