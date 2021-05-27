Today I saw Syrians dancing and celebrating life, and a return to peace – but, of course, the Western media won’t report that

Syrian scenario was just like Yemen and Palestine. All of them are confronting the American led coalition with different scenarios.

Syria is even more heart breaking, chemical attacks against civilians was a reality but a fabricated story, when western media was blaming it on SAA the national Army of Syria ironically, NATO armed and supported terrorists gassed Syrian citizens. ISIS and Nusra front were the main culprits, there are plenty of evidence showing that regional countries in collaboration with USA armed terrorists with chemical weapons.



I have to confess that we lost the information/media war to west and Israel. At least we have to learn from Previous mistakes.