Since both the media and leaders in the West made such a big deal over the Douma chemical hoax, it was particularly rewarding to see life in the streets again.
Syrians in Eastern Ghouta were put through a hell that most of us, living safely far from war, cannot begin to fathom. I had seen their tortured faces shortly after their liberation in 2018. That made seeing them smiling, dancing, and celebrating the presidential elections today incredibly moving. The difference between then and now was like night and day.Lively times in Irbeen and Douma, Eastern Ghouta, today, where Syrians exercised their right to vote in Presidential elections.Western media mocks the elections. Syrians voting, sing, dancing, is a massive F.U. to the West's ambitions of regime change in Syria. pic.twitter.com/nNwIhDzWJ1
— Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) May 26, 2021
Today I saw Syrians dancing and celebrating life, and a return to peace – but, of course, the Western media won’t report that
Although the West has waged 10 years of war on Syria, and there is much destruction, the entire country isn’t in ruins and the pulse of life continues, albeit strangled by brutal Western sanctions.
