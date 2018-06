hello dear defence.pk members

today I got a call from Afghanistan number when receive the call the person introduce himself as TTP representative and said how are you I am from ttp and we need donation for children and women killed by Pakistani forces and I will call you after two days you have to come and cross Pakistan border and enter Afghanistan border near torkham we will welcome you for donation but it was more of a ransom then donation appeal. so my question is how to tackle this situation should I call ispr or lodge a police FIR but number was not even Pakistani it was Afghanistan sim. looking forward for your suggestion.

