Today... I Finally got my first Poor man's dream Car

Today I traded in my Infinity Q50 Hybrid 2015 with Lexus 2015 NX200t, I always wanted a Lexus and my ultimate dream car is Porsche 911, I am happy that I finally got Lexus, for many months I work hard saved money and made my payments on time so my credit score is good enough to get a decent deal and I get itMay Allah bless this car for me, and make it safe for me and Always keep me from becoming arrogant, I never want to forget the time when I used to struggle buying a bicycle, later in college a motorcycle at that time I never though I would be driving a Lexus and Inshallah one day a Porsche.This is literally the Car I got from Lexus of Wesley Chapel.