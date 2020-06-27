Today 35 years ago, Israel bombed the Iraqi nuclear reactor

Remember that one year before the israeli attack,iran attacked the reactor too(attack failed).

After the denunciations, all the world Thanked Israel

In 1991, after the invasion of coalition forces to Iraq, sent US Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney to Israel's ambassador to the United States David Ivry who was the commander of the air force during the assault, an American satellite image of the bombed reactor, and wrote "thank you and appreciation, you have weighed on our mission Desert Storm.

*The same with syrian reactor (2007)