Today 35 years ago, Israel bombed the Iraqi nuclear reactor

Operation Opera (Hebrew: אופרה‎‎), also known as Operation Babylon, was a surprise Israeli air strike carried out on 7 June 1981, which destroyed an Iraqi nuclear reactor under construction 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) southeast of Baghdad. The operation came after Iran's unsuccessful Operation Scorch Sword operation had caused minor damage to the same nuclear facility the previous year, the damage having been subsequently repaired by French technicians. Operation Opera, and related Israeli government statements following it, established the Begin Doctrine, which explicitly stated the strike was not an anomaly, but instead “a precedent for every future government in Israel.” Israel's counter-proliferation preventive strike added another dimension to their existing policy of deliberate ambiguity, as it related to the nuclear capability of other states in the region.

In 1976, Iraq purchased an "Osiris"-class nuclear reactor from France. While Iraq and France maintained that the reactor, named Osirak by the French, was intended for peaceful scientific research, the Israelis viewed the reactor with suspicion, and said that it was designed to make nuclear weapons.On 7 June 1981, a flight of Israeli Air Force F-16A fighter aircraft, with an escort of F-15As, bombed and heavily damaged the Osirak reactor. Israel claimed it acted in self-defense, and that the reactor had "less than a month to go" before "it might have become critical."Ten Iraqi soldiers and one French civilian were killed. The attack took place about three weeks before the elections for the Knesset.

The attack was strongly criticized around the world, including in the United States, and Israel was rebuked by the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly in two separate resolutions. Media reactions were no less negative: "Israel's sneak attack ... was an act of inexcusable and short-sighted aggression", wrote the New York Times, while the Los Angeles Times called it "state-sponsored terrorism".The destruction of Osirak has been cited as an example of a preventive strike in contemporary scholarship on international law.







The video was filmed from the cockpit during the attack
 
despite of the fact that israel is a war criminal,just imagine for a moment, nukes at the disposal of a psychopath
like saddam-----:fie:
 
despite of the fact that israel is a war criminal,just imagine for a moment, nukes at the disposal of a psychopath
like saddam-----:fie:
Remember that one year before the israeli attack,iran attacked the reactor too(attack failed).
After the denunciations, all the world Thanked Israel
In 1991, after the invasion of coalition forces to Iraq, sent US Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney to Israel's ambassador to the United States David Ivry who was the commander of the air force during the assault, an American satellite image of the bombed reactor, and wrote "thank you and appreciation, you have weighed on our mission Desert Storm.
*The same with syrian reactor (2007)
 
Remember that one year before the israeli attack,iran attacked the reactor too(attack failed).
After the denunciations, all the world Thanked Israel
In 1991, after the invasion of coalition forces to Iraq, sent US Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney to Israel's ambassador to the United States David Ivry who was the commander of the air force during the assault, an American satellite image of the bombed reactor, and wrote "thank you and appreciation, you have weighed on our mission Desert Storm.
*The same with syrian reactor (2007)
well iam not downplaying israel's role in this regard,give the devil his due:D

one question,i would like to ask, why you folks have roundles on your jets like our airforce,they look shitty and distort the beauty of the beast
 
The reason why Iran didn't destroy the reactor in "operation scorch sword" was due to not knowing that reactor was loaded with fissile material or not ... that's why Iran preferred to just destroy building adjacent to the reactor ...
 
It was later said that with this reactor they weren't able to develop nukes, far from. It's more that Israel doesn't want Arab/Muslim states to advance with knowledge as that would threaten them in the future.
 
well iam not downplaying israel's role in this regard,give the devil his due:D

one question,i would like to ask, why you folks have roundles on your jets like our airforce,they look shitty and distort the beauty of the beast
The red circle with a white and a black dot in the middle marks interception
Empty red circle, marking half interception
Triangle with a picture of a nuclear reactor marks the attack on the Iraqi nuclear reactor
And yes, it disfigures the plane
 
It was later said that with this reactor they weren't able to develop nukes, far from. It's more that Israel doesn't want Arab/Muslim states to advance with knowledge as that would threaten them in the future.
While the Arab/Muslim world kept silence, occasionally offering lip service.

This "world" is more concerned about the family in power than actually anything beneficial towards it's citizens.
 
