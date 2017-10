There is a special day today. Italian newspapers make articles about the battle of Gaugamela, the battle that ended the persian empire.Its crazy. Alexander won with his 40.000 soldiers against 200.000 persian troops.Evrywhere in Italy we have paintings and mosaics which depicts this victoryAlexander was a military genius. The persian king prepared the battle field and Alexander noticed this. Darius formation was so big, that it could not change its tactics. While Alexanders troops did sleep, Darius and his troops had to stand in formation and wait until the greeks attack.When the greeks attacked, they did so in a not expected way and simply walked around the persian formations. They let the persian battle groups run into empty space and then finished them off from behind. They then charged directly at the persian king, who did run away.That the King of persia did run away was basicly the end for the persian empire.