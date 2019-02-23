What's new

Tobacco exports increase 137.53pc in July 2020

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,712
-1
3,285
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tobacco exports increase 137.53pc in July 2020

  • The export of tobacco is increased by 151.87 percent by going up from 268 metric tons to 675 metric tons.

APP 09 Sep 2020



ISLAMABAD: The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 137.53 percent during the first month of ongoing financial year 2020-21 as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The tobacco exports from the country were recorded at US $ 2.171 million during July 2020 against the exports of $0.914 million during July 2019, showing growth of 137.53 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco also increased by 151.87 percent by going up from 268 metric tons to 675 metric tons, according to the data.
Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco witnessed decreased of 32.14 percent during July 2020 when compared to the exports of US $ 3.199 million in June 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during the first month of the current fiscal year was dipped by 7.72 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July 2020 was recorded at US $ 1.686 billion against the deficit of US $ 1.827 million in July 2019, the data revealed.
During the month under review, the exports from the country increased by 6.10 percent, from US $ 1.886 billion last year to US $ 2.001 billion during the current year.
On the other hand, the imports witnessed negative growth of 0.70 percent by falling from US $ 3.713 billion last year to US $ 3.687 billion this year.

www.brecorder.com

Tobacco exports increase 137.53pc in July 2020

* The export of tobacco is increased by 151.87 percent by going up from 268 metric tons to 675 metric tons.
www.brecorder.com
---------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Azadkashmir UNTOUCHABLES OF PAKISTAN TOBACCO MAFIA - Documentary on Tobacco Mafia - Talha Jatoi Reports Members Club 2
eldarlmari any tobacco enthusiast here? Members Club 21
dBSPL British American Tobacco working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves COVID-19 Coronavirus 2
Jyotish Ranking of countries where the tobacco industry interferes the most and least General Photos & Multimedia 11
ejaz007 Pakistan Tobacco Industry News and Discussion Pakistan Economy 2
Nike Fearing tobacco's fate, palm oil industry fights back China & Far East 3
B Bangladesh a lucrative destination for investors: Japan Tobacco’s regional chief talks to Daily Star Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
M Activists in shock over tobacco firm’s donation for dams fund Social & Current Events 9
Dubious Shakarparian to be declared tobacco-free zone Social & Current Events 4
B Bangladesh losses over Tk 30,000 crore yearly for tobacco consumption Bangladesh Defence Forum 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top