To The Web Master

Hope you doing great! I know your name but as a member of this forum it’s better to called what you here!

I am humbly requesting to banned any one who post and disgraced Pak Army if the content not proved by any official sources “ not social media “

Recently a number of members posting a lot of “ things “ mainly from PTI members

to defame insult Army or it’s chiefs even our Shaheeds is not a good example to have name of forum “ defense Pak “

You can changed the name it to PTI Home if you want to continued what it’s.



May be this post deleted soon and may be I get a warning or negative rating I don’t care, the message is delivered.

Criticism and freedom of speech need to be balanced.

Regards