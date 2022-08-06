To The Web Master

Musafir117
Hope you doing great! I know your name but as a member of this forum it’s better to called what you here!
I am humbly requesting to banned any one who post and disgraced Pak Army if the content not proved by any official sources “ not social media “
Recently a number of members posting a lot of “ things “ mainly from PTI members
to defame insult Army or it’s chiefs even our Shaheeds is not a good example to have name of forum “ defense Pak “
You can changed the name it to PTI Home if you want to continued what it’s.
May be this post deleted soon and may be I get a warning or negative rating I don’t care, the message is delivered.
Criticism and freedom of speech need to be balanced.
Regards
