Dr. Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of Muslim World League , has been one of the most outstanding Muslim leaders; he has recognized the brutality of the Holocaust and criticized any denial of it.Last January, he wrote a letter to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. In the letter, he labeled the Holocaust as "an incident that shook humanity to the core, and created an event whose horrors could not be denied or underrated by any fair-minded or peace-loving person."In April, he attended an event held in New York by the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, venerating Muslims who helped Jews during the Holocaust. At the event, he emphasized the need for Holocaust education in the Muslim world.Early in October, he delivered a speech at the "2nd Conference on Cultural Rapprochement between the United States of America and the Muslim World," in New York City.Al-Issa, in his speech, called on the conference participants to form a delegation of Muslim, Christian, and Jewish religious leaders to visit Jerusalem to help settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Al-Issa emphasized that the convoy should be formed of "independent peace messengers... 'independent' of any political affiliation."Al-Issa is a hero. His thoughts are definitely constructive and pro-peace. Sadly, however, they may exaggerate the role of religious faith in promoting peace and minimize its role in inciting hatred and conflict.One of his wishes, Al-Issa said , is that the prospective meeting in Jerusalem will be "a step toward what will some day be a more broad cross-faith acceptance of different faiths." As a previous Minister of Justice in Saudi Arabia, he speculated that the time will come when people of different religions can go to any country, including Saudi Arabia, and publicly practice their faith.The time when non-Muslims in Saudi Arabia can openly practice their own faith, however, will come only when Muslim religious leaders, such as Al-Issa, openly say that what makes this time remote is a set of many verses of the Quran and the, that disseminate hatred of non-Muslims and label them unbelievers (see for example the relatedby the Permanent Committee of the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, Saudi Arabia)Publicly admitting this difficult fact is the first step needed to be done by courageous, outspoken advocates of "interfaith" dialogue such as Al-Issa. Even he, however, still seems hesitant to do it.One project, in fact, that the new Saudi Arabian crown prince, Muhammad bin Salman (MBS), might consider is assembling a panel to see if anything in the, assembled during two hundred years after the death of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad, might possibly be inauthentic.In his speech at the conference, Al-Issa disappointingly repeated the false claim that religions, including Islam, are not extreme by nature and that the problem lies in extremists who defame their religion and slander their religious texts: