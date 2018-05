will be directly borrowed from the domestic and the foreign markets to repay and service the loans obtained in the past.

The finance minister has placed another demand for Rs1.4 trillion to service domestic debt, which is 13% or Rs161 billion higher than the outgoing fiscal year.

To repay the foreign loans, the finance minister has sought whopping Rs601.8 billion in the new fiscal year, which will be obtained from foreign lenders.

For the last five years, Pakistan has been on a borrowing spree and to deflect attentions from borrowings, the government has been applying innovative techniques including changing the definition of the public debt in the last budget.