I've been following this channel from long time and what I've concluded is that the owner of the channel holds some sort of grudge against Pakistan.It would be wise to report and take down this channel for fooling his people and doing propaganda/abusing against Pakistan.The guy trolls Pakistan by mentioning the facts which are actually applicable on our indian friends and abuses Pakistan to the limit,presents wrong facts.One thing more and that's that I could have created this thread earlier but I still continue to follow for indian defence info and their opinion on Pakistan but now have come to conclusion that the channel is for trolling and what normally all indians think about their country e.g: a supa power.The guy supports the illegitimate brutal killing in Kashmir and is basically fooling his people so this channel needs to go down for spreading wrong information so please contribute.(Indian Defense News) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcG9TT58nA1w9Oo3Os3MMg although there are dozens of channel on the same job as this person but this is one of the biggest and followed by most people so that's why its wise to take this channel down.