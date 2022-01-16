What's new

To protect gas wells..Morocco officially submits an order for a number of French-Italian Leonardo ATR72 MPA maritime patrol aircraft

1642394135744.png


Morocco has officially submitted an order to purchase a number of French-Italian fixed-wing Leonardo ATR72 MPA maritime patrol aircraft designated for surveillance and reconnaissance, to monitor its maritime coasts from the air, after indications of significant quantities of gas appeared on the coasts of Moroccan cities, the first of which was the coast of the city of Larache in the north of the country, according to the journalist. And the Moroccan journalist on Dubai TV and the Emirates News Agency (director of the Paris office), Mohamed Wamoussi.

The Leonardo ATR72 MPA is one of the 10 best armed naval patrol aircraft in the world, used by the US Coast Guard. It has an unparalleled air-to-air capability to monitor large areas of water for extended periods of time, and has great anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare capabilities.


https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/20...enhancing-anti-submarine-warfare-capabilities


1642394363531.png
 
