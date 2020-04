Of late there are some tweets from indians who are residing in UAE regarding muslims of india which have offended a few muslims in UAE.

It's true there are differences in India between muslims and hindus due to different historical reasons..the main reason being the partition of india by muslims here and mockery of hindu gods and culture by sub continent muslims.one more reason is killing of hindus by muslms over the years in violent attacks and bombings.

But believe you me...we dont have any animosity with arabs...we have had good relations with arabs for millenia...there were trade relations ...one of the first mosques was built by arab traders in Kerala in 7th century...we have always been tolerant towards different faiths..dont let a few tweets by some people to pollute our friendship...we have been mutually helping each othet for centuries.

Many indian mathematicians worked in baghdad and taught different mathematical concepts to arabs there..both indians and arabs played a vital role in the evolution of modern number system...thats why its called indo arab numerals...you love our culture...our songz , movies and dances...you have been giving preferential treatment to indians over the years by providing jobs..we are thankful to you for that.

Let our friendship thrive like this for centuries to come...hindi arabi bhai bhai(indians and arabs are brothers)

