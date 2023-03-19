What's new

To foster better understanding: Pakistan studies scholarships for Indians

J

Jeeten Parikh

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2023
165
0
55
Country
India
Location
United States
Just an idea : Indians need much better understanding of Pakistan and Pakistanis. With proper such understanding we can accomplish regional peace much faster. Therefore I propose leading Pakistani universities to offer a dozen or two scholarships for Indian students to come and study there. They will get to interact with regular Pakistani students and develop a deep cultural understanding and may be mutual trust.

This does not involve any foreign exchange, so current crisis shouldn't impact.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
19,247
-20
28,151
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Jeeten Parikh said:
Just an idea : Indians need much better understanding of Pakistan and Pakistanis. With proper such understanding we can accomplish regional peace much faster. Therefore I propose leading Pakistani universities to offer a dozen or two scholarships for Indian students to come and study there. They will get to interact with regular Pakistani students and develop a deep cultural understanding and may be mutual trust.

This does not involve any foreign exchange, so current crisis shouldn't impact.
Click to expand...


No one wants regional peace

Your a hindutva extremist communal state,

In what basis will Muslims of South Asia have any connections with hindutva?
 
AA_

AA_

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2023
276
-2
413
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jeeten Parikh said:
simple. most of them have same ancestral hindu genes for one thing
Click to expand...
No they didn’t, please stop with this fake narrative. “Hinduism and Hindu” only became a thing when the British codified them as such:

academic.oup.com

Introduction

Abstract. Between 1789 and 1832, Great Britain created a comprehensive portrait of Hinduism that exhibited it as a coherent system of beliefs and practices oper
academic.oup.com academic.oup.com

The Administration of Hindu Law by the British | Comparative Studies in Society and History | Cambridge Core

The Administration of Hindu Law by the British - Volume 4 Issue 1
www.cambridge.org www.cambridge.org

Contemporary indian have a weird fetish and obsession with fair skin. This irrational thinking drives them to gravitate towards Pakistani related social media content and loudly proclaim we were one group prior to the British India invention.

I often refer to British India (fore-bearer to modern India republic) as more like a prison where various ethnicities and religious groups were forced to abide as one.

Often times, Indians deliberately mix up ethnicity and religion, rather dubiously IMO. This is an identity crisis that many Indians showcase including the OP and several of his compatriots on this forum.

I always said that the partition should’ve been 20 countries into 2, and then 3 big ones. Indians are not a homogenous entity, but they have more in common with their nearer neighbors than distant one like Pakistan.

Where does this obsession comes from and identity crisis comes from?

It likely stems from lacking an identity. Once the prisoners were freed in 1947, the Muslims of Pakistan had a developed identity reflected by their Islamic beliefs and 5000 years of racial genetics. All 4 major groups of Pakistan are similar to each other in anthropology, including DNA. The Indians being recently given a Hindu identity by departing British had to invent one.

The Indians then attempt to use their Punjabi and Kashmiri population as a bridge to connect their country to Pakistanis. The Punjabi and Kashmiris in India numbered about 2-3% of the population. How does that justify saying 97% of Indians are similar to Pakistan when that 97% is far from being homogenous themselves.
One notable exception are the Muhajirs. In my experience, they tend to be very fair skinned and many in fact do have Turkic, Persian, and some Arab genes as from my understanding, they are mostly migrated from the former seat of the Indian Islamic empire, which attracted muslims
from all over the world.
The culture of northern india is a direct derivative of the Islamic invasions and empires. Sure, some cultural bonds exists based off the Islamic culture, not Hindu.

TL:DR Indians, please stop spreading your fake Hindu narrative.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Luosifen
1st batch of Pakistani literatures to release in China, fostering cultural exchange
Replies
0
Views
151
Luosifen
Luosifen
dBSPL
Türkiye Scholarships 2022 Applications - Last 3 days
Replies
0
Views
400
dBSPL
dBSPL
Windjammer
37 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for Studies !
Replies
10
Views
953
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
muhammadhafeezmalik
Saudi Arabia to study enhancing investments in Pakistan to $10 billion :
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
PeterboroughAli
P
B
Bangladesh in better position than Sri Lanka, Pakistan to navigate forex crisis: UCB Asset
Replies
1
Views
237
UKBengali
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom