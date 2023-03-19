To foster better understanding: Pakistan studies scholarships for Indians

Jeeten Parikh said: simple. most of them have same ancestral hindu genes for one thing Click to expand...

Introduction Abstract. Between 1789 and 1832, Great Britain created a comprehensive portrait of Hinduism that exhibited it as a coherent system of beliefs and practices oper

The Administration of Hindu Law by the British | Comparative Studies in Society and History | Cambridge Core The Administration of Hindu Law by the British - Volume 4 Issue 1

No they didn’t, please stop with this fake narrative. “Hinduism and Hindu” only became a thing when the British codified them as such:Contemporary indian have a weird fetish and obsession with fair skin. This irrational thinking drives them to gravitate towards Pakistani related social media content and loudly proclaim we were one group prior to the British India invention.I often refer to British India (fore-bearer to modern India republic) as more like a prison where various ethnicities and religious groups were forced to abide as one.Often times, Indians deliberately mix up ethnicity and religion, rather dubiously IMO. This is an identity crisis that many Indians showcase including the OP and several of his compatriots on this forum.I always said that the partition should’ve been 20 countries into 2, and then 3 big ones. Indians are not a homogenous entity, but they have more in common with their nearer neighbors than distant one like Pakistan.Where does this obsession comes from and identity crisis comes from?It likely stems from lacking an identity. Once the prisoners were freed in 1947, the Muslims of Pakistan had a developed identity reflected by their Islamic beliefs and 5000 years of racial genetics. All 4 major groups of Pakistan are similar to each other in anthropology, including DNA. The Indians being recently given a Hindu identity by departing British had to invent one.The Indians then attempt to use their Punjabi and Kashmiri population as a bridge to connect their country to Pakistanis. The Punjabi and Kashmiris in India numbered about 2-3% of the population. How does that justify saying 97% of Indians are similar to Pakistan when that 97% is far from being homogenous themselves.One notable exception are the Muhajirs. In my experience, they tend to be very fair skinned and many in fact do have Turkic, Persian, and some Arab genes as from my understanding, they are mostly migrated from the former seat of the Indian Islamic empire, which attracted muslimsfrom all over the world.The culture of northern india is a direct derivative of the Islamic invasions and empires. Sure, some cultural bonds exists based off the Islamic culture, not Hindu.TLR Indians, please stop spreading your fake Hindu narrative.