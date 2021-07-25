To farmers’ delight, rains provide surplus water

only workable solution is wather through indus diverted there

like soviets did with amu darya and some others

while destroying aral they created giant cotton fields in uzbek and turmen areas which were pure deserts or semi deserts traditionally almost like balochistan

india did same with our satluj and beas and ravi which we foolishly gave away

i m of a point that actual rivers of punjab were only 4 which 3 india took away while indus was for sindh

we should abolish ivt asap and demand india free flow on rivers as traditionally happened for millions of years