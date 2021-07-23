To end war in Afghanistan, Taliban demand Afghan president's removal

Clutch said: I doubt that the Taliban will now even consider a Ghani resignation anymore as a condition to stop their military takeover...





All of Afghanistan has capitulated without a real fight..... Taliban will now want it all. Why negotiate for a settlement when you have won overwhelmingly??? Click to expand...

Talibans demand about Ghani resignation is too old, as far as I remember they're demanding it when negotiations were on going in Doha with USA...I also feel that now talibans wouldn't stop their military conquest OR maybe they'll negotiate, if someone who sympathize with the talibans replace Ghani & Then it will be far easy for talibs to conquer & also not receive a lot of backlash from international community but I doubt that will happen, there are many folks out there who will play a spoilers role in Kabul & outside of Afg.