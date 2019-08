PMIK has spoken Pakistan's Voice. Finally, a Pak PM who cares for Pakistan.



Now that PMIK has declared Modi a terrorist and RSS/BJP a terrorist organisation there needs to be some legal work as well.



Need to move European Court of Human Rights to have #GangaDaesh a terrorist entity...with Modi as proven terrorist.... armed with ICJ verdict we have a living Monkey to prove.



UN Human Rights reports... along with other publications... there is more than enough proof to have this be done.



Furthermore, an urgent application in FATF for stopping of financing of RSS and all its ugly off springs... at least a greylisting is required.



Data regarding lynching, rape, gang rape and cow terrorism needs to be brought to the court of law...



We need Headlines on weekly basis...



We cann't fall victim to sloganieering but do things on the ground.



With PMIK we have got a great Brand to destroy the lie that is GangaDaesh... we need to gather white victims of rape in GangaDaesh and let them become spokeswomen for the Kashmiri women...



This is War on every front.



We must win the war.

