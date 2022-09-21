What's new

To counter 1 to 4 deficiency in man power, Ukraine drafts women for war

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
24,513
-54
11,785
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
While it can help, it really puts the downer on the already low 1 child per woman birth rate in Ukraine. Even in American civil war when the South were out numbered 1 to 4 by the North they never deployed women for war. Even in WW2 when the Axis were out numbered nearly 3 to 1 by the Allies they never deployed women for war.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1572574354902482944






@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal @libertad @Akritas @aviator_fan @Beny Karachun @Beast @dbc @Hamartia Antidote @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @nahtanbob @Primus @Sifar zero @RoadAmerica @khansaheeb @Zarvan @Reashot Xigwin
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Luhansk intends to rejoin Russia after liberation from Ukrainian separatist rebels who took the area from government forces in 1991
Replies
0
Views
125
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia deploys its latest artillery Geranium (locally manufactured Shahed-136 with TOT)
Replies
2
Views
193
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Kievan Rus often nicknamed UCrying buys 18 RCH-155 howitzers from Germany. First delivery scheduled for 2025.
Replies
4
Views
233
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Chechens prove they are the best warriors in all of Europe
Replies
1
Views
240
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Residents of Melitopol who receive Russian citizenship can join the Russian army
Replies
0
Views
186
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom