To Build or Not to Build: Western Route of China’s South-North Water Diversion Project



Photo Credit: The western route will transform 17 billion m3 and according to official reports, the eastern and middle routes divert 14.8 billion m3 and 13 billion m3 of water per year, respectively. In practice, the volume of water appears to be much less, with annual diversions of only around 1 billion m3 in the eastern route and 6 billion m3 in the middle route. Map provided courtesy of China Dialogue.