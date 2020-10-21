To build Modern TURKEY ( Projects and Updates )

REPUBLIC OF TURKEY - MORE THAN YOU KNOW
-- Turkey is the first modern secular State in a predominantly backward Middle East
-- Turkey is among the one of the World's newly industrialized Countries
-- Turkey has the World's 11th largest GDP by PPP
9 -- France $3.231 trillion
10- The UK $3.174 trillion
11- Turkey $2.749 trillion
World map of countries by GDP (PPP) in 2020
HEALTCARE SYSTEM
There are 1.534 Hospitals in Turkey and 577 of them are Private Hospitals
Turkey has a well-developed healthcare system, with state-of-the-art medical facilities and highly qualified personnel, as well as quality health coverage schemes
Turkey has the largest number of ICU bed capacity per 100.000 people compared to most European countries.
In Turkey, there are nearly 46 ICU beds per 100.000 people, according to the Turkish Ministry of Health, while Germany 29.2 beds
All Turkish citizens are in the national social security system (Sosyal Guvenlik Kurumu, SGK), a contribution-based scheme available to all residents
The SGK entitles you to free inpatient and outpatient care in all public hospitals and clinics
The SGK also grant you a discount in most private hospitals and clinics
also Turkey is ranked 4th in the global list for healthcare tourism in terms of the number of patients it serves and comes 3rd in terms of the revenue it generates from healthcare tourism
around 2 million medical tourists and $20 billion revenue are expected by 2023
Turkish Hospitals are equipped with state of the art technology and Turkish Private Hospitals are like 5 stars luxury Hotels
MEMORIAL Hospitals ( 14 luxury Hospitals )
with VIP world-class quality healthcare services JCI Accreditation Certificate Areas Quality (Joint Commission International) Turkey's first and the world's 21 hospitals
Memorial Bahcelievler Hospital Istanbul
Acıbadem Health Group ( 21 luxury Hospitals )
Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital Istanbul
