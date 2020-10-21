What's new

To build Modern TURKEY ( Projects and Updates )

MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
6,001
-1
6,315
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
REPUBLIC OF TURKEY - MORE THAN YOU KNOW



-- Turkey is the first modern secular State in a predominantly backward Middle East

-- Turkey is among the one of the World's newly industrialized Countries

-- Turkey has the World's 11th largest GDP by PPP

9 -- France $3.231 trillion
10- The UK $3.174 trillion
11- Turkey $2.749 trillion

World map of countries by GDP (PPP) in 2020
1621930787339.png







HEALTCARE SYSTEM

There are 1.534 Hospitals in Turkey and 577 of them are Private Hospitals


Turkey has a well-developed healthcare system, with state-of-the-art medical facilities and highly qualified personnel, as well as quality health coverage schemes

Turkey has the largest number of ICU bed capacity per 100.000 people compared to most European countries.
In Turkey, there are nearly 46 ICU beds per 100.000 people, according to the Turkish Ministry of Health, while Germany 29.2 beds



All Turkish citizens are in the national social security system (Sosyal Guvenlik Kurumu, SGK), a contribution-based scheme available to all residents

The SGK entitles you to free inpatient and outpatient care in all public hospitals and clinics
The SGK also grant you a discount in most private hospitals and clinics



also Turkey is ranked 4th in the global list for healthcare tourism in terms of the number of patients it serves and comes 3rd in terms of the revenue it generates from healthcare tourism

around 2 million medical tourists and $20 billion revenue are expected by 2023

Turkish Hospitals are equipped with state of the art technology and Turkish Private Hospitals are like 5 stars luxury Hotels




MEMORIAL Hospitals ( 14 luxury Hospitals )

with VIP world-class quality healthcare services JCI Accreditation Certificate Areas Quality (Joint Commission International) Turkey's first and the world's 21 hospitals


Memorial Bahcelievler Hospital Istanbul
1621932096300.png

1621932257344.png

1621932762131.png

1621932970871.png


1621933084867.png

1621933529419.png

1621933926598.png








Acıbadem Health Group ( 21 luxury Hospitals )


Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital Istanbul
1621936556618.png

1621936702839.png

1621937124015.png

1621937265383.png

1621937973990.png

1621937320831.png

1621937401347.png

1621937512080.png

1621937591443.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
From pk-15 , JF-17 Thunder and Al Khalid to fifth generation stealth fighter jet project Azm
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
147
Views
14K
Xone
X
-------
The Blue Homeland (Mavi Vatan) Doctrine | Turkey’s Maritime Strategy Ambitions
Replies
0
Views
503
-------
-------
Oublious
Resume Turkish missile technology
Replies
1
Views
672
Oublious
Oublious
Zarvan
PAKISTAN’S UAV DEVELOPMENT, DEPLOYMENT, AND FUTURE
Replies
12
Views
3K
Zarvan
Zarvan
MMM-E
Turkish National and Strategic Development Projects: News and Updates
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
144
Views
16K
MMM-E
MMM-E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom