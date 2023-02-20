What's new

To all of the forum and mods

I've been a member of this forum for more than 10 years, I've contributed a lot of information and perspective on a lot of Turkey related subjects.

After 10 years, This piece of shit insulted me calling me a Greek but the mods took his side, banning me for 3 weeks in which we had the biggest earthquake of the century. Nobody thought of unbanning me and asking me how I am. Nobody cared.

I prefer the genuine hatred from the Greeks to your fake love and compassion. You're all snakes.

Trango Towers said:
Loool because u are Greek and a gay mofo.
Infinite turks and Greek living in the UK..all parasites looool what a knob. You are just pathetic and can't afford to travel. Poor poor Greek

This is pakistan defence you Greek whore.
No wonder the Greek is laughing at you .

I know turks and if you are Turkish then Foinikas is your blood brother. No way are you a turk.
These posts where he called me a Greek, are still up. This is how you treat your Turkish members. This is why there are very few left.

@WebMaster @waz @Amaa'n
 
LegionnairE said:
I've been a member of this forum for more than 10 years, I've contributed a lot of information and perspective on a lot of Turkey related subjects.

After 10 years, This piece of shit insulted me calling me a Greek but the mods took his side, banning me for 3 weeks in which we had the biggest earthquake of the century. Nobody thought of unbanning me and asking me how I am. Nobody cared.

I prefer the genuine hatred from the Greeks to your fake love and compassion. You're all snakes.


These posts where he called me a Greek, are still up. This is how you treat your Turkish members. This is why there are very few left.

@WebMaster @waz @Amaa'n
Why he said all this?

@Trango Towers

You should apologize man. Just because it’s the internet doesn’t mean you should behave like a scum bag.
 
hyperman said:
😂😂😂 This isn't a therapy forum. Nobody doing to ask you how you are doing. lol, go outside meet and talk to real people. lol
Then don't pretend to care about Turkey, when you don't care about the very few Turkish members you have.

Foinikas said:
By the way,where is @merzifonlu ? Is he ok?
This Greek cared more than the supposed friends of Turkey.

By the way is @merzifonlu okay? Did he post since the earthquake?
 
LegionnairE said:
I've been a member of this forum for more than 10 years, I've contributed a lot of information and perspective on a lot of Turkey related subjects.

After 10 years, This piece of shit insulted me calling me a Greek but the mods took his side, banning me for 3 weeks in which we had the biggest earthquake of the century. Nobody thought of unbanning me and asking me how I am. Nobody cared.

I prefer the genuine hatred from the Greeks to your fake love and compassion. You're all snakes.


These posts where he called me a Greek, are still up. This is how you treat your Turkish members. This is why there are very few left.

@WebMaster @waz @Amaa'n
we apologies to you on behalf of @Trango Towers , take it easy man , and never say anyone shut up again , just write " aain ood '' if some one makes you angary
 
LegionnairE said:
Then don't pretend to care about Turkey, when you don't care about the very few Turkish members you have.
He should apologize but don’t take what he said seriously. He might have just been trolling. Remember a few months back when Turkish community on twitter was being racist and insulting Pakistanis?

Well, I didn’t take what they had to say seriously nor did I assume all Turkish people hold those views towards Pakistanis. So in the same way if a few Pakistanis are being idiots, it doesn’t mean all Pakistanis hold this view.

I’m sorry to hear you were banned but the mods on this forum are a mixed bag. Some of them are cool, others are stupid, and some of them don’t even investigate report, but just look at it and distribute infractions.
 
lastofthepatriots said:
He should apologize but don’t take what he said seriously. He might have just been trolling. Remember a few months back when Turkish community on twitter was being racist and insulting Pakistanis?

Well, I didn’t take what they had to say seriously nor did I assume all Turkish people hold those views towards Pakistanis. So in the same way if a few Pakistanis are being idiots, it doesn’t mean all Pakistanis hold this view.

I’m sorry to hear you were banned but the mods on this forum are a mixed bag. Some of them are cool, others are stupid, and some of them don’t even investigate report, but just look at it and distribute infractions.
Unfortunately, moderators need to take a stick and clean out permanent bans on the mardarchods wumao pinkies who have just made like a hell; same for the madarchod banyani brigades.

We cannot have a normal interaction without being insulted.

Request moderators to take hard line and start imposing quotas; put these known wumao, banyani brigades into a lockup zone so that they cannot post elsewhere. Same for other trolls.
 
hyperman said:
That sounds like OP/Legionaire. lol, half his posts are grievances over Pakistanis and Syrians and some weird racial ethnocentrism from my interactions with him. lol
I think Turkish people have a legitimate concern over illegal immigration. Some of the ultra nationalist Turks on twitter were being retarded but most of them are fatherless anyway.

If Pakistan was even half as concerned about illegals pouring in from Afghanistan, our country wouldn’t be in the mess that it is today.
 
LegionnairE said:
Then don't pretend to care about Turkey, when you don't care about the very few Turkish members you have.
Hey now people care about Turkey, but don't extrapolate your personal beefs with people as extending to all Turks. I've probably seen you team up with Foinikas against other Turks more than I've even seen anything negative against other Turkish users. Most Turkish users here never get into flame wars with people and shouting insults and cursing. You probably got banned b/c of the usual cursing you do at other people. lol
 
LegionnairE said:
I've been a member of this forum for more than 10 years, I've contributed a lot of information and perspective on a lot of Turkey related subjects.

After 10 years, This piece of shit insulted me calling me a Greek but the mods took his side, banning me for 3 weeks in which we had the biggest earthquake of the century.
LegionnairE said:
Nobody thought of unbanning me and asking me how I am. Nobody cared.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 This is an Internet forum not daycare center

Rest Turks say bad things about us all the time on the internet, don't throw tantrums over something as stupid as this

LegionnairE said:
I prefer the genuine hatred from the Greeks to your fake love and compassion. You're all snakes.


These posts where he called me a Greek, are still up. This is how you treat your Turkish members. This is why there are very few left.

@WebMaster @waz @Amaa'n
