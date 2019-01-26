What's new

To all men-Do you have a Beard or Moustache and Which you prefer

Beard or Moustache

  • Beard

    Votes: 25 69.4%

  • Moustache

    Votes: 11 30.6%
  • Total voters
    36
Yankee-stani

Yankee-stani

Aug 22, 2018
Someone has made a thread recently about razors so why not I crack another one.So fellas on this Fourm do you guys have a moustache or a beard and which you prefer.
 
Yankee-stani

Yankee-stani

Aug 22, 2018
Tea addict said:
Currently rocking a beard,but I don't have a preference. I keep beard in end semester when I usually gain some weight due to no exercises and those all nighters . Loose that 6-7 kilo in a month and again move to clean shaven.
Clean shaven does not do it for me I look like Mr.Bean
 
Valar.

Valar.

Nov 29, 2017
Neither.

I prefer to shave twice a week. But sometimes I can't. So, after a week I shave but start growing a goatee. No shave another week, and all I get is a goatee and little stubble. That's the most I have ever been to.
 
I

I.R.A

Dec 17, 2014
Mustache with a beard that supports it . Something similar to this (not exactly but similar) model but no pony on head. Plus I want my facial hair to turn all grey quickly.

 
Valar.

Valar.

Nov 29, 2017
I.R.A said:
but no pony on head.
You know, there was a friend of a friend whom I once met after a while. He grew pony on head. I told him 'nice hairstyle'. He asked me,'Do you like my man bun'? I was like what???? Turned out this pony on head thingy is called 'man bun'. And I was thinking about some other bun. lol awkward...
 
I

I.R.A

Dec 17, 2014
Valar. said:
You know, there was a friend of a friend whom I once met after a while. He grew pony on head. I told him 'nice hairstyle'. He asked me,'Do you like my man bun'? I was like what???? Turned out this pony on head thingy is called 'man bun'. And I was thinking about some other bun. lol awkward...
:rofl: Stop meeting those Q guys too much :enjoy:
 
Wa Muhammada

Wa Muhammada

Aug 17, 2017
Sunnat e Rasool الحمدلله

Sahih Muslim Hadith
Hadith 501
Narrated by Abu Hurairah

The Messenger of Allah said: Trim closely the moustache, and grow beard, and thus act against the fire-worshippers.


Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith


Hadith 7.780 Narrated by Nafi

Ibn Umar said: The Prophet said, "Do the opposite of what the pagans do. Keep the beards and cut the moustaches short." Whenever Ibn 'Umar performed the Hajj or Umrah, he used to hold his beard with his hand and cut whatever moustaches. Ibn Umar used to cut his moustache so short that the whiteness of his skin (above the upper lip) was visible, and he used to cut (the hair) between his moustaches and his beard.


Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith


Hadith 7.781 Narrated by Ibn Umar

Allah's Apostlesaid, "Cut the moustaches short and leave the beard (as it is)."


Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith

To fellow muslims ...brothers we should try and keep a beard because being clean shave is too feminine and the moustache was seen as copying the fire worshippers
 
