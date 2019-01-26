To all men-Do you have a Beard or Moustache and Which you prefer

Wa Muhammada said: Sunnat e Rasool الحمدلله



Sahih Muslim Hadith

Hadith 501

Narrated by Abu Hurairah



The Messenger of Allah said: Trim closely the moustache, and grow beard, and thus act against the fire-worshippers.





Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith





Hadith 7.780 Narrated by Nafi



Ibn Umar said: The Prophet said, "Do the opposite of what the pagans do. Keep the beards and cut the moustaches short." Whenever Ibn 'Umar performed the Hajj or Umrah, he used to hold his beard with his hand and cut whatever moustaches. Ibn Umar used to cut his moustache so short that the whiteness of his skin (above the upper lip) was visible, and he used to cut (the hair) between his moustaches and his beard.





Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith





Hadith 7.781 Narrated by Ibn Umar



Allah's Apostlesaid, "Cut the moustaches short and leave the beard (as it is)."





Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith

