To all men-Do you have a Beard or Moustache and Which you prefer

Yankee-stani
ELITE MEMBER
- Aug 22, 2018
- 8,107
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Someone has made a thread recently about razors so why not I crack another one.So fellas on this Fourm do you guys have a moustache or a beard and which you prefer.
What you haveWhy not both? Either both or none(clean-shaven) for me.
Currently rocking a beard,but I don't have a preference. I keep beard in end semester when I usually gain some weight due to no exercises and those all nighters . Loose that 6-7 kilo in a month and again move to clean shaven.What you have
Clean shaven does not do it for me I look like Mr.BeanCurrently rocking a beard,but I don't have a preference. I keep beard in end semester when I usually gain some weight due to no exercises and those all nighters . Loose that 6-7 kilo in a month and again move to clean shaven.
That Mongol look is very niceNeither.
I prefer to shave twice a week. But sometimes I can't. So, after a week I shave but start growing a goatee. No shave another week, and all I get is a goatee and little stubble. That's the most I have ever been to.
View attachment 525228
You know, there was a friend of a friend whom I once met after a while. He grew pony on head. I told him 'nice hairstyle'. He asked me,'Do you like my man bun'? I was like what???? Turned out this pony on head thingy is called 'man bun'. And I was thinking about some other bun. lol awkward...but no pony on head.
Soul patch with light stuble is my latest lookSomeone has made a thread recently about razors so why not I crack another one.So fellas on this Fourm do you guys have a moustache or a beard and which you prefer.
Stop meeting those Q guys too muchYou know, there was a friend of a friend whom I once met after a while. He grew pony on head. I told him 'nice hairstyle'. He asked me,'Do you like my man bun'? I was like what???? Turned out this pony on head thingy is called 'man bun'. And I was thinking about some other bun. lol awkward...
I hate the Master lock look.Neither.
I prefer to shave twice a week. But sometimes I can't. So, after a week I shave but start growing a goatee. No shave another week, and all I get is a goatee and little stubble. That's the most I have ever been to.
View attachment 525228
Oye, sab nay fotos delete kerdi sawaye teray.. photo delete kerni hai tho kerlay werna hamesha k liye Master Locked hojaye giI hate the Master lock look.
To fellow muslims ...brothers we should try and keep a beard because being clean shave is too feminine and the moustache was seen as copying the fire worshippersSunnat e Rasool الحمدلله
Sahih Muslim Hadith
Hadith 501
Narrated by Abu Hurairah
The Messenger of Allah said: Trim closely the moustache, and grow beard, and thus act against the fire-worshippers.
Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith
Hadith 7.780 Narrated by Nafi
Ibn Umar said: The Prophet said, "Do the opposite of what the pagans do. Keep the beards and cut the moustaches short." Whenever Ibn 'Umar performed the Hajj or Umrah, he used to hold his beard with his hand and cut whatever moustaches. Ibn Umar used to cut his moustache so short that the whiteness of his skin (above the upper lip) was visible, and he used to cut (the hair) between his moustaches and his beard.
Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith
Hadith 7.781 Narrated by Ibn Umar
Allah's Apostlesaid, "Cut the moustaches short and leave the beard (as it is)."
Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith