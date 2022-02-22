What's new

TNI Indonesian army receives Ranpur Badak 6x6 Fire Support Vehicles

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,114
85
62,107
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
On January 27, 2022, the Indonesian army (TNI), received seven 6x6 Rhino Ranpur Fire Support Vehicles delivered by PT Pindad, on top of 26 units of Anoa 6x6 (APC & Komando), and 10 units of Komodo 4x4 tactical vehicles (APC). Two of the Ranpur Badak FSVs assigned to the Kikav 8/KSC/2 Kostrad unit.have immediately been submitted to a complete inspection in view of ensuring they can properly carry on their tasks.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link

Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

On January 27, 2022, the Indonesian army (TNI), received seven 6x6 Rhino Ranpur Fire Support Vehicles delivered by PT Pindad, on top of 26 units of Anoa 6x6 (APC & Komando), and 10 units of Komodo 4x4 tactical vehicles (APC) (Picture source: PT Pindad)

Badak/Ranpur is a fire support vehicle (FSV) produced by PT Pindad in collaboration with the Belgian company CMI Defence. The Ranpur was intended to meet the requirements of the Indonesian Army. It was first showcased at the IndoDefence 2014 exhibition held in Jakarta. PT Pindad signed a memorandum of understanding or MoU with CMI in September 2014. The MoU ailed at developing the Cockerill turret system with a variety of weapons ranging from 25mm to 105mm calibers for this new combat vehicle.

.Badak is a new variant of the Ranpur 6x6 PT Pindad family which was made based on the needs of the TNI, especially cavalry units. This vehicle has a weight of 16.5 tons, is armed with a Cockerill CSE 90 LP (90 mm) gun and a 7.62 mm machine gun, and is operated by 3 personnel. The 340 HP turbodiesel diesel engine equipped is capable of bringing this armored vehicle at a top speed of 80 km/h with a cruising range of 600 km. The armored hull of the Rhino offers level 3 protection.

The Badak FSV incorporates a welded monocoque steel hull based on the modified chassis of the Anoa 6x6 armored personnel carrier (APC).

Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

Rhino/Ranpur Badak 6x6 received by Division 2 Kostrad (Picture source: Divif2)

Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

Rhino/Ranpur Badak 6x6 received by Division 2 Kostrad (Picture source: Divif2)

TNI Indonesian army receives Ranpur Badak 6x6 Fire Support Vehicles | Defense News February 2022 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2022 | Archive News year

TNI Indonesian army receives Rhino Ranpur Badak 6x6 Fire Support Vehicles
www.armyrecognition.com www.armyrecognition.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Army of Mali has received tactical and armored vehicles to equip 16 companies
Replies
0
Views
367
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
China unveils VN22 new 6x6 wheeled armored IFV Infantry Fighting Vehicle at Zhuhai AirShow 2021
Replies
2
Views
978
rEd cHiLLi
R
Zarvan
Indonesia plans to produce locally Kozak-2M2 Ukrainian 4x4 light armored vehicle
Replies
0
Views
352
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Greek army receives former US Army M1117 Guardian armored vehicles
Replies
1
Views
269
Foinikas
F
Zarvan
M142 HIMARS MLRS High Mobility Artillery Rocket System missile launchers - United States
Replies
0
Views
387
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom