TMC slams BJP leader's 'West Bengal merger with Bangladesh' remark

Expressing displeasure, Rabbani said criticism of the Opposition should be based on issues and not on imaginations

West Bengal's Minister of State for Labour Ghulam Rabbani has slammed Union Minister Of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri for accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being involved in a conspiracy to convert Bengal into Islamic state and merge with Bangladesh.

"Till yesterday, her colleague (Home Minister) wanted Mamata Banerjee to open the borders to help the Bangladeshi people.Who wants to help the 'so-called jihadis', sitting in Delhi?" Rabbani said in a tweet.

"If Bengal is not saved now, Banerjee would try to merge the state with Bangladesh and make it West Bangladesh", she had said.

In Bangladesh, Hindu minorities are oppressed... similarly in West Bengal, there is a conspiracy to suppress the majority and make them a minority.

"Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and jihadis are given too much importance. They are ruling the roost in the state. This is all a part of conspiracy. Anti-national elements from Kashmir to Myanmar are given shelter in the state," she said.