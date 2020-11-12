What's new

Tmall Double-11 Shopping Global Carnival 's GMV Rises 26% per Year

TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
26,253
70
93,642
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
Tmall Double-11 Shopping Global Carnival 's GMV Rises 26% per Year
Xu Wei

Tmall Double-11 Shopping Global Carnival 's GMV Rises 26% per Year


Tmall Double-11 Shopping Global Carnival 's GMV Rises 26% per Year

(Yicai Global) Nov. 12 -- China's largest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding announced today that its Tmall Double-11 Shopping Global Carnival Season's gross merchandise volume reached CNY498.2 billion (USD75.3 billion) from Nov. 1 to 11, 26 percent higher than last year.

This is the highest growth rate in the past three years, Jiang Fan, president of Tmall said.

Double-11 this year had the largest number of participating merchants ever, with more than 5 million merchants joining in, he added.

During Double-11 on Tmall, there were more than 474 brands with a turnover exceeding CNY100 million (USD15.12 million), he said.

GMV is a calculation of gross revenue based on the total volume in dollars of sales over a given time on an e-commerce site. The retailer multiplies sales price by the number of items sold. Thus, if 10 units sell for USD10 apiece, GMV is USD100.

Double-11, also known as Singles' Day, is said to have started as an anti-Valentine's Day protest by male Chinese college students but has now morphed into the world's greatest display of consumerism. Double-11 denotes the date on which it falls.

www.yicaiglobal.com

Tmall Double-11 Shopping Global Carnival 's GMV Rises 26% per Year

www.yicaiglobal.com
 
shi12jun

shi12jun

FULL MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
447
0
770
Country
China
Location
China
In 2020, the double 11 sales of Jingdong Mall exceeded 200 billion yuan and reached 271.5 billion yuan (43.2 billion US dollars).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top