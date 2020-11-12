Tmall Double-11 Shopping Global Carnival 's GMV Rises 26% per Year

Xu WeiTmall Double-11 Shopping Global Carnival 's GMV Rises 26% per Year(Yicai Global) Nov. 12 -- China's largest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding announced today that its Tmall Double-11 Shopping Global Carnival Season's gross merchandise volume reached CNY498.2 billion (USD75.3 billion) from Nov. 1 to 11,This is the highest growth rate in the past three years, Jiang Fan, president of Tmall said.Double-11 this year had the largest number of participating merchants ever, with more than 5 million merchants joining in, he added.During Double-11 on Tmall, there were more than 474 brands with a turnover exceeding CNY100 million (USD15.12 million), he said.GMV is a calculation of gross revenue based on the total volume in dollars of sales over a given time on an e-commerce site. The retailer multiplies sales price by the number of items sold. Thus, if 10 units sell for USD10 apiece, GMV is USD100.Double-11, also known as Singles' Day, is said to have started as an anti-Valentine's Day protest by male Chinese college students but has. Double-11 denotes the date on which it falls.