TLP's Victory: Pakistan's Defeat? Imran Khan's future?

TLP has gained a lot of following amongst the lower middle + lower class ( 70 -75 % of our population) , their vote bank is strong and they have tested their muscles against govt . they have smelled weakness in govt and have seen how to arm twist and negotiate their demands( they killed 4 policemen, lynched almost a 100 and then got 1400 of their own freed !) -

their social media cell is active with their trends regularly spiking to 100k tweets and among top hashtags

there is nothing establishment can do now to control or coerce them . their followers are impoverished /fringe class of society + the most affected by hi inflation and unemployment in pakistan, they have nothing to lose , they have cell phones, they have whatsapp





PS - i do not endorse their violent actions . quiet the contrary
 
Neither do I & I don't think anyone else condone the violence by them or against them except some. Imran Niazi's incompetence turned this not so popular phenomenon into something which will bring his ruin and weaken Pakistan internally. Credit goes to Saad Rizvi and his team for not getting back from their stance for once which I think place him above many and adds to his credibility.

If we look at things regarding TLP, it was all fine before French episode, it was not a "Terrorist party" then, the demand was made to present matter of Parliament in France (which made them Terrorist overnight), which should have been granted instead of killing civilian protestors during Ramadan..
 
