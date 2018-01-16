TLP's Victory: Pakistan's Defeat? Imran Khan's future?

TLP has gained a lot of following amongst the lower middle + lower class ( 70 -75 % of our population) , their vote bank is strong and they have tested their muscles against govt . they have smelled weakness in govt and have seen how to arm twist and negotiate their demands( they killed 4 policemen, lynched almost a 100 and then got 1400 of their own freed !) -



their social media cell is active with their trends regularly spiking to 100k tweets and among top hashtags



there is nothing establishment can do now to control or coerce them . their followers are impoverished /fringe class of society + the most affected by hi inflation and unemployment in pakistan, they have nothing to lose , they have cell phones, they have whatsapp











PS - i do not endorse their violent actions . quiet the contrary