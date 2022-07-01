TLP vandalizes Mobile Market in Karachi.

Look at these ugly and stupid monkeys. Destroying business of other muslims and looting their store is something the Prophet SAW will be proud of???
Thanks to our enemy, the establishment, we have a new monkey retard brigade after TTP. The establishment and military is hell bent on destroying Pakistan and appeasing their masters in Washington.
Let me guess, the standing orders given by establishment were :
1. Security guards to vanish
2. Police not to interfere.
3. FIR not be registered.
4. SHOs and relevant ASP/DSP/DC/AC to look the other way.
5. Rangers not to visit the area.
6. In return for this destruction, TLP to be given DHA files in upcoming DHA.
All TLP activity was supervised by Pentagon. Confirmed via satellite link.