They are idiots. If she has been acquitted by the court, it means she did not commit the blasphemy so what's the problem. Though I think the decision should have been delayed for a few months. The court has decided a 10 year old case now to increase the troubles for the current govt. I personally think that judges should stand in the public and defend their verdict without any protocols.

Why these idiots are including Pak Army or IK in it while it is purely supreme courts decision... they can go and attack the SC and we should stand neutral on a side. Let the SC handle them





To India man... why USA?

Click to expand...