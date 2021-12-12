What's new

TLP Terrorists Again Active on Twitter

Aesterix said:
I would rather worry about TTP.

TLP has no suicide bombers, TTP has
I am worry TTP, TLP, SSP, BLA, BLF, Jaish e Mohammad, MQM, Jammat e Islami, Diesel Group JUI,

They need little support from inside or outside,
If they get weapons they will be more deadly than TTP,
TTP is Wahhabi group, which has less population in the country than Sunni (Barelvi) or even less than Shia.
So, they will get more terrorists easily than TTP.

You think only Wahhabis know, how to suicide attack?
Hammas is also Sunni group (Barelvis outside of subcontinent are known as Sufi), Hammas also did attacks on Israeli civilians, people were happy because that was israel.
 
JackTheRipper said:
they are encouraging for violence by using this trend #من_سب_نبیافاقتلوہ

i do not want to talk about shia, mirzaye , christians and others..

When TTP was killing and Slaughtering Sunni (Barelvis), where were these mullah?
why they did not take weapons and fight, instead they were begging governments and army to take action against TTP.

Future Terrorists
 
Extremists like TLP need to stay relevant otherwise people loose interest in their Kanjar Khana. Every few days they need to spread their filth or kill someone to keep TLP alive. Unfortunately there are plenty of people who worship them bcz of their brelavi roots. In Pakistan when it comes to fiqaism people become dead dumb and blind.
 
Civil war will happen, if our army or government don't stop them. Chief justice should take suo motto action. They are roaming free after killing dozens of policemen.
 
