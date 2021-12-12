TLP Terrorists Again Active on Twitter

JackTheRipper
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 17, 2019
- 701
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
they are encouraging for violence by using this trend #من_سب_نبیافاقتلوہ
i do not want to talk about shia, mirzaye , christians and others..
When TTP was killing and Slaughtering Sunni (Barelvis), where were these mullah?
why they did not take weapons and fight, instead they were begging governments and army to take action against TTP.
i do not want to talk about shia, mirzaye , christians and others..
When TTP was killing and Slaughtering Sunni (Barelvis), where were these mullah?
why they did not take weapons and fight, instead they were begging governments and army to take action against TTP.