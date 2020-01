Trailer linked in above thread. Film was approved by relevant boards. Just look at the trailer, you can tell it's a top quality film, coming from Pakistan too!



TLP, same party which ordered that the Army Chief and Prime Minister be removed or killed, protested and issued threats to the director of the film and the team.



For context, second thread with trailer, discusses the content a bit.



Relevant insitutions have succumbed to this pressure by TLP, and the team which will review this film again will have a TLP representative... is this seriously some kind of a joke?







Yes, ban the film, keep a blindfold around your eyes to the increasing child molestation, child marriages in Pakistan.



For some reason, your condemnations dissapear there.

