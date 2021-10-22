TLP Protestors Kill Two Police Officers

as per news, the two policemen were killed by being crushed under vehicles!



Q. Can this be justified by the followers of Rehmat-ul-Aalimeen? Is this Islam?How does this affect France?



And if we do everything TLP asks for, the economic ramifications would be dealt by easily? What if EU and US increase tariffs on our exports, CAD increases and Dollar touches 250-300, petrol reaches 250, then would this nation sit quietly saying atleast we expelled the ambassador? No! when its inflation which hits us, we forget the moral stances that the state has been forced to take by the masses.



People give examples of development in Dubai, dubai has bikini beaches, bars, world sex capital, and Israel tourism ministry's banners along with US airbases! The problem with masses is they want moral high grounds but are not willing to pay the price for it whne standing at fuel pumps or buying groceries!