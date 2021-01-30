What's new

TLP new cheif stresses on picking weapons for Namoos

Salman Baig

Heard a recent clip which popped up on my YouTube wall where tehreek labaik new chief hafiz Saad in his address stressed upon people to pick weapons for namoos rasalat. And people should not have issue with it. He compare it American president keep nuclear bomb brief case.
Govt need to wake up soon to end this menace soon otherwise this fitna will spread jaha yehe adalat hoo gay, yehe wakeel hoo gay aur yehe judge hoo gay. And anyone who disagree with their ideology will be be gustakh.


 
SMC

Good time for ISI to organize his death discreetly and make it appear natural.
 
