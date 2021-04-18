TLP Mullahs 'brutally torture' DSP, take 5 policemen hostage in Lahore

Workers of banned TLP 'brutally torture' DSP, take 5 policemen hostage in Lahore: official At least 3 killed as police launch operation against workers of banned party in Lahore.

DSP kidnapped from local police station in Lahore by TLP, then they brutally tortured him and asked him to give statement, you can clearly see he is injured and is sitting near TLP Mullahs who are chanting Labbiak with their hands at 00:15 in video. Source of this video is from TLP supporter.