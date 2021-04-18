What's new

TLP Mullahs 'brutally torture' DSP, take 5 policemen hostage in Lahore

DSP kidnapped from local police station in Lahore by TLP, then they brutally tortured him and asked him to give statement, you can clearly see he is injured and is sitting near TLP Mullahs who are chanting Labbiak with their hands at 00:15 in video. Source of this video is from TLP supporter.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1383718565610618882

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1383728561408724995

www.dawn.com

Workers of banned TLP 'brutally torture' DSP, take 5 policemen hostage in Lahore: official

At least 3 killed as police launch operation against workers of banned party in Lahore.
www.dawn.com
 
See, if you hate Islam, then op makes sense, as people sitting there were just workers of tlp, no mullahs.
Otherwise, seems like pure hate post, and nothing more.
 
Makes my blood boil with rage! These TLP Haramkhors need to be given a brutal treatment.
 
