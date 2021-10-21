TLP 'Long March' to Islamabad - October 22, 2021

Government needs to engage Tlp and stop the illegal detention of their chief since April. The real terrorist walk around with Imran Khan, people like Tahir Ashrafi on record supported terrorism but get away with it as they are the establishment toy boy. What if IK was arrested and detained when he called Pakistanis to stop paying bills and calling for full civil disobedience. If Tlp does the same then its terrorism. Hypocrisy