LAHORE – The detained leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Pir Muhammad Afzal Qadri tendered an apology to the Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his earlier statements.In a video message released on Tuesday, Qadri also apologized to government representatives and judiciary for his remarks made in the aftermath of Supreme Court’s decision regarding the acquittal of Christian woman, Aasia Bibi.The TLP leader read a statement on camera and claimed that he had already decided to bid farewell to the political party last year and had informed his associates.Qadri expressed that TLP was registered as a political party and its loyalists should display the best moral attitude, affirming that the party would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pak Army for the protection of Pakistan.‘Tehreek-e-Labbaik has distanced itself from Bahawalpur incident as such inappropriate incident would not be supported,’ Qadri said in reference to the stabbing of a college teacher by a student of Sadiq Egerton College.Qadri recounted the earlier agreement made with the government and denial of permission for a protest last year.He, however, assured that the party would present its viewpoint in line with Islamic injunctions and constitution of the country.