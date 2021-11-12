What's new

TLP Leader Saad Rizvi Removed From Terrorism Watchlist !

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

Pakistan takes far-right leader off terror list to end protests

Saad Rizvi removed from terrorism watchlist, paving the way for his release from detention under deal to end weeks of deadly protests.

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chant slogans during a protest on the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi [File: K M Chaudary/AP]


Pakistan has removed far-right leader Saad Rizvi from its terrorism watchlist, paving the way for his release from detention under a deal to end weeks of deadly protests by his followers over alleged blasphemy.

The move on Thursday came a week after the government agreed to free 2,000 detained members of his Tehrieek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) movement, lifted a ban on the group and agreed to let it contest elections.


In return, the TLP has agreed to shun the politics of violence and withdraw a demand to have France’s ambassador expelled over the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad by a French magazine, negotiators have said.

The TLP took to the streets in mid-October, kicking off weeks of protests and clashes that killed at least seven policemen, injured dozens on both sides and blocked the country’s busiest highway.

At the height of the violence, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government banned the TLP, designated it a terrorist group and arrested Rizvi.

A government notification said the TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s name was “hereby deleted” from the terrorism watchlist after authorities lifted the ban.

It did not go into further details and the government and the Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But legal experts said a removal from the watchlist would be a legal prerequisite for any release.

The TLP, which can mobilise thousands of supporters, was born in 2015 out of a protest campaign to seek the release of a police guard who assassinated a provincial governor in 2011 over his calls to reform blasphemy legislation.

It entered politics in 2017 and surprised the political elite by securing more than 2 million votes in the 2018 election.

The next national election is scheduled for 2023, and analysts expect political groups to start gearing up from early next year.

Mugen

Mugen

The deal with the devil will cost us in the long run.

I wish Pakistan made less Madrasas and more schools for proper educations.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

Mugen said:
The deal with the devil will cost us in the long run.

I wish Pakistan made less Madrasas and more schools for proper educations.
There is no problem with Madrasas.

What has western education bring ? Cultural of rape, LBGT, and all other kinds of vice.

This vilification of Madrasas and eulogizing of Western schools should stop.
 
Riz

Riz

Next decade ma sari dunya agay jaygi laken hum par yeh khotay hukamrani karain gay …
 
