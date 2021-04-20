What's new

TLP leader released

Vikki

The chief of the now proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Saad Rizvi, was reportedly released from custody on Tuesday.

A party spokesperson has confirmed the release if Rizvi. However, the government has not yet confirmed the development.
TLP chief Saad Rizvi reportedly released from custody | The Express Tribune

Pakistan has completely surrendered to mullas.
 
Indians Elect Hindu extremists as their prime minister and give him access to Nukes that's a democracy, we let extremist Mullah out of jail it's complete surrender... :rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
Soon India will too, Labaik. You lot should be more worried, if they EVER came into power their first target would be India, and nuclear would become an option. And btw, they don't fear death, so lets see RSS extremists could match that, sure you lot like killing, but are they RSS fanatics willing to die as much?
 
