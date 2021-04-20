TLP leader released

The chief of the now proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Saad Rizvi, was reportedly released from custody on Tuesday.
A party spokesperson has confirmed the release if Rizvi. However, the government has not yet confirmed the development.
Pakistan has completely surrendered to mullas.
A party spokesperson has confirmed the release if Rizvi. However, the government has not yet confirmed the development.
TLP chief Saad Rizvi reportedly released from custody | The Express Tribune
Government yet to confirm the development
tribune.com.pk