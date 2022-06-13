What's new

TLP - Ittna Sannata Kyon Hai, Bhai? / Brother, Why There Is So Much Silence?

khail007

The open blasphemous remarks by Indian politicians in the media against Islam forced many Muslim countries to register their protest and condemnation, which even forced the Indian government on the back foot.

One thing is seemed very irritating in the Pakistan scenario:
TLP which always shows her face as the most loyal 'Islamic' party to Islam and Prophet Muhammad SAW is criminally silent in registering their protest. Even they didn't claim to ouster the Indian High Commissioner and sever all diplomatic links with India.

Last time, they were very active against France and wanted to expel the French Ambassador, for the purpose even they adopted the path of violence.

My questions are:
  • Is this party really a loyal party as it claims?
  • A pawn of the establishment for arm twisting - as and when required by the establishment to reign the political parties?
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

This is because every party has different direction.........


1655162254710.png
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

1655163994035.png
 
AZMwi

AZMwi

They are active but they are not getting any media coverage.



every party has adopted path of violence in the past. TLP is still facing media censorship. Their social media accounts are still being blocked/suspended. Mainstream media has been barred by PEMRA to give any kind of media coverage to TLP.
They are calling the govt of Pakistan to declare JIHAD against india since day 1.
 
fatman17

fatman17

They move when ordered by pindi. Whenever elections are held they will come out in the open.
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

People who thought TLP or any of these religious parties actually care 🤡

All the real religious parties who cared for Muslims are banned or have been made incapable of doing their old operations. Examples are Jamaat Ud Dawa and Jamaat e Islami.
 
Maea

Maea

Its pretty hard to avoid the coverage of thousands of people protesting in every major city in Pakistan. No amount of censorship can work in todays world. Simple fact is TLP is a POLITICAL party, there is no place for islam in modern pakistani politics. For me, if they describe themselfs as a political party, they are no different than pti, pmln, ppp etc.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Because TLP are more Hindu than BJP
 
Riz

Riz

yeh jo TLP jesi begarti ha isky peechy wardi ha

rascals u want to say 😀
 
AZMwi

AZMwi

just do me a favor and try to find the social media accounts that are mentioned in the videos. most of them are suspended/blocked/deleted. during PTI govt they were booked under the national action plan during which the id cards, passports of the entire leadership of TLP were cancelled, their bank accounts were frozen, their electricity, gas meters were disconnected and they were handed over more than 4000 years of collective imprisonment, all of this because they wanted the parliament to expel the french diplomat on account of blasphemy committed by french president.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

When TLP was holding protests and making noise people were calling them names. Now they are censored by the media and face threats by the establishment, people are calling them out to protest. Double standards. When Sahd Rizvi was arrested by PTI for 6odd months without any charges, wasn't that illegal? Against the law? I believe TLP have been warned by the top Ulema to take it easy and not cause big issues otherwise things will go out of control, they are still speaking against blashphemy, India. They already know the establishment will not allow them any power. Karachi elections were rigged to remove TLP from NA seats. The establishment cannot tolerate Imran Khan never mind someone like TLP.
 

