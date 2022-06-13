TLP - Ittna Sannata Kyon Hai, Bhai? / Brother, Why There Is So Much Silence?

Is this party really a loyal party as it claims?

A pawn of the establishment for arm twisting - as and when required by the establishment to reign the political parties?

The open blasphemous remarks by Indian politicians in the media against Islam forced many Muslim countries to register their protest and condemnation, which even forced the Indian government on the back foot.One thing is seemed very irritating in the Pakistan scenario:TLP which always shows her face as the most loyal 'Islamic' party to Islam and Prophet Muhammad SAW is criminally silent in registering their protest. Even they didn't claim to ouster the Indian High Commissioner and sever all diplomatic links with India.Last time, they were very active against France and wanted to expel the French Ambassador, for the purpose even they adopted the path of violence.My questions are: