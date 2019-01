If TLP is not willing to listen the truth that Asia bibi already denied the allegation, and there were contradiction among witnesses as SC remarked the verdict.



Then state should have every right to stop the crowed but it would nice to stop them by using water cannon If they cause troubles.



But if they protects in a peaceful manner, let them do it.



One more thing, make sure that no political party will be able to take advantage to defame institutions or Govt, just like PMLN workers did during previous protests of TLP.

