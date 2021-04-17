TLP Goons on Parade !

Rafi said: Yes, and there are also ones that have given their lives to keep people safe, let's not tar everyone with the same brush. Click to expand...

YouTube is full of videos of protestors being beaten by police and tortured in police stations. Why do we continue to celebrate than a culture? Let's not lose objectivity just because you hate TLP.On a daily basis the victims of this police force are common Punjabi people.Tarring with the same brush can be avoided where excesses or incompetency is limited to individuals. Corruption and thana culture is institutional in Punjab police unfortunately.Even a broken clock is right twice a day.