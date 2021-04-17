What's new

TLP Goons on Parade !

313ghazi

This is the same Punjab police that a couple of years ago shot dead a family and dropped off the kids at the side of the road.

Just because you don't like thier current victims doesn't mean you should start to idolise Punjab police.
 
Rafi

313ghazi said:
This is the same Punjab police that a couple of years ago shot dead a family and dropped off the kids at the side of the road.

Just because you don't like thier current victims doesn't mean you should start to idolise Punjab police.
Yes, and there are also ones that have given their lives to keep people safe, let's not tar everyone with the same brush.
 
313ghazi

Rafi said:
Yes, and there are also ones that have given their lives to keep people safe, let's not tar everyone with the same brush.
YouTube is full of videos of protestors being beaten by police and tortured in police stations. Why do we continue to celebrate than a culture? Let's not lose objectivity just because you hate TLP.

On a daily basis the victims of this police force are common Punjabi people.

Tarring with the same brush can be avoided where excesses or incompetency is limited to individuals. Corruption and thana culture is institutional in Punjab police unfortunately.

Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
 
