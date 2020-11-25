TLP during the leadership of Allama Khadim Hussain Razavi

Allama Khadim Hussain RAZAVI was unknown before blasphemy sin made by Asia Maseeh. He was a Hafiz e Quran, Hadees as well as Hafiz of Poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal رحمة الله عليه . Initially He was serving as an auqaf official in the Punjab. Auqaf was willing him to follow their way but he disagreed and was terminated. Later on same auqaf offered a job to his son along with his outstanding dues. But he refused to take that opportunity and continued his mission.



The slogans making the rounds among Rizvi’s supporters is: “Hum sab kuch bardasht kar saktay haen magar apnay aaqa SAW ki shaan main adna si baat bhi bardasht nahin kar saktay [We can tolerate anything but we won’t tolerate anything said against the Prophet, PBUH].” This feeds into a hard-line stance on the minority qadianies / ahmadis that is adopted by Rizvi and his supporters.



First Emerging Point: Asia Maseeh, Salman Taseer and Ghazi Mumtaz Qadri



He opposed the Government and demanded to release of Mumtaz Qadri who shooted a PPP minister Salman Taseer because of calling Islam as " Black Law ". Due to these demands many religious parties joined him. They also protested against the release of Asia Maseeh which was sentenced to death from High court and all previous courts (Whose case was incomplete). Here a point was alarming why Pakistan govt was very active in this case despite many pending cases in queue before it. In the same time a video was viral where British officials were discussing what we got from 9.2 billion funding to Pakistan.



Later on Pakistan govt hanged Mumtaz Qadri at midnight. About 6 million people attended his funeral and promised not to support PMLN. Here comes the Beginning of Tehreek e LABAIK YA RASOOL ALLAH SAW.



Second Point: PMLN and Khatam-e-Nabuwat in the Election Act 2017



PMLN govt tried to give qadianies (non muslims) an access to Pakistan Parliament with Law Minister Zahid Hamid having drafted objectionable changes pertaining to Khatam-e-Nabuwat in the Election Act 2017. TLP demanded PMLN to show off every responsible person and remove them from Government but PMLN refused left no option but protesting.



Third Point: Boycott Holand/Netherland due to Blasphemous cartoons



TLP demanded the expelling of Holland ambassador and complete boycott of it's products. It was a nationwide movement and people circulated all Netherlands products suggesting to boycott it. PTI govt did not responded in an appropriate manner and ignored the demands. Where so called Worlds most powerful leader Imran khan did not even bothered to give hard stance against Holland. Meanwhile Holland ambassador visited Pakistan showed the reality of PTI intentions.



Fourth Point: Boycott France over Blasphemous Cartoons



French government openly allowed people to held cartoon contest and was supported by the government. It was the first time in history that a country blasphemed Prophet Muhammad SAW. Where our leaders did not showed any interest to react.



Here TLP demanded to expel french ambassador and boycott france on governmental level but PTI the so called Islamic government showed no interest in this matter and left no option except protesting.