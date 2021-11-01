TLP didnt demand French envoy's expulsion:Mufti Muneeb

Mufti Muneebur Rehman dispelled on Monday the impression that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador and the closure of the embassy.
"Lies were spoken on television about the talks [with the TLP], that they had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador, the closure of the embassy and to break ties with the European Union. This was a blatant lie," the cleric said during a press conference in Karachi.
"So how can trust be established when government officials speak lies publicly?" he questioned, adding that those who participated in the negotiations did not have personal agendas and were patriots, calling the whole process a "marathon intellectual exercise".
TLP didn't demand French envoy's expulsion, closure of embassy: Mufti Muneeb
Cleric, who facilitated talks between govt and TLP, says some ministers publicly lied about TLP's demands.
