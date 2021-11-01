What's new

TLP didnt demand French envoy's expulsion:Mufti Muneeb

V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,240
-33
1,003
Country
India
Location
India
Mufti Muneebur Rehman dispelled on Monday the impression that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador and the closure of the embassy.

"Lies were spoken on television about the talks [with the TLP], that they had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador, the closure of the embassy and to break ties with the European Union. This was a blatant lie," the cleric said during a press conference in Karachi.

"So how can trust be established when government officials speak lies publicly?" he questioned, adding that those who participated in the negotiations did not have personal agendas and were patriots, calling the whole process a "marathon intellectual exercise".
www.dawn.com

TLP didn't demand French envoy's expulsion, closure of embassy: Mufti Muneeb

Cleric, who facilitated talks between govt and TLP, says some ministers publicly lied about TLP's demands.
www.dawn.com
 
Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2021
477
2
601
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Vikki said:
Mufti Muneebur Rehman dispelled on Monday the impression that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador and the closure of the embassy.

"Lies were spoken on television about the talks [with the TLP], that they had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador, the closure of the embassy and to break ties with the European Union. This was a blatant lie," the cleric said during a press conference in Karachi.

"So how can trust be established when government officials speak lies publicly?" he questioned, adding that those who participated in the negotiations did not have personal agendas and were patriots, calling the whole process a "marathon intellectual exercise".
www.dawn.com

TLP didn't demand French envoy's expulsion, closure of embassy: Mufti Muneeb

Cleric, who facilitated talks between govt and TLP, says some ministers publicly lied about TLP's demands.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
And the farmers protesting in India are not protesting against the BJP patrons' i.e. Gujrati Bania class's corporate takeover of their small chunks of land/livelihood.
 
V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,240
-33
1,003
Country
India
Location
India
Vikki said:
Mufti Muneebur Rehman dispelled on Monday the impression that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador and the closure of the embassy.

"Lies were spoken on television about the talks [with the TLP], that they had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador, the closure of the embassy and to break ties with the European Union. This was a blatant lie," the cleric said during a press conference in Karachi.

"So how can trust be established when government officials speak lies publicly?" he questioned, adding that those who participated in the negotiations did not have personal agendas and were patriots, calling the whole process a "marathon intellectual exercise".
www.dawn.com

TLP didn't demand French envoy's expulsion, closure of embassy: Mufti Muneeb

Cleric, who facilitated talks between govt and TLP, says some ministers publicly lied about TLP's demands.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
The next few days will be very interesting...these long marches, blocking of the roads are the inventions of Imran Khan..he even used religion to appease such religious groups( phrases like riyasat e madina)...karma is coming back to bite him.
It's very important for govt in a religious society like pakistan to be as non religious as possible to neutralise the adverse effect religion has on society...for all the corruption the PML N and PPP were involved in ,we have to admire them for a fact that they never used religion for their political benefits...even now they are staying away from these TLP types..if they want, they can easily join this campaign of TLP and bring the whole country to a stand still thereby giving imran sleepless nights..but they behaved with maturity unlike imran khan who indulged in every dirty trick to come to power.
 
Vortex

Vortex

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2008
3,046
2
3,760
Vikki said:
Mufti Muneebur Rehman dispelled on Monday the impression that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador and the closure of the embassy.

"Lies were spoken on television about the talks [with the TLP], that they had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador, the closure of the embassy and to break ties with the European Union. This was a blatant lie," the cleric said during a press conference in Karachi.

"So how can trust be established when government officials speak lies publicly?" he questioned, adding that those who participated in the negotiations did not have personal agendas and were patriots, calling the whole process a "marathon intellectual exercise".
www.dawn.com

TLP didn't demand French envoy's expulsion, closure of embassy: Mufti Muneeb

Cleric, who facilitated talks between govt and TLP, says some ministers publicly lied about TLP's demands.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
What was/were their demands ?
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
6,949
-2
6,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vikki said:
The next few days will be very interesting...these long marches, blocking of the roads are the inventions of Imran Khan..he even used religion to appease such religious groups( phrases like riyasat e madina)...karma is coming back to bite him.
It's very important for govt in a religious society like pakistan to be as non religious as possible to neutralise the adverse effect religion has on society...for all the corruption the PML N and PPP were involved in ,we have to admire them for a fact that they never used religion for their political benefits...even now they are staying away from this TLP types..if they want, they can easily join this campaign of TLP and bring the whole country to a stand still thereby giving imran sleepless nights..but they behaved with maturity unlike imran khan who indulged in every dirty trick to come to power.
Click to expand...
Bughz Imran or patwari keep crying. Otherwise you would remember model town, or attack on court by PMLN. Stop spreading propaganda kid.

share the details where Imran khan use religion party?
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,201
-2
2,283
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
AZ1 said:
Bughz Imran or patwari keep crying. Otherwise you would remember model town, or attack on court by PMLN. Stop spreading propaganda kid.
Click to expand...
I know his biases and intention
But He is right

Ik was on the wrong side of history and played a negative character for his politics

Whether TTP or TLP- to gain votes played an immature role

What is right is right
o-dallay-o-soora.gif

GOP's response to animals
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
6,949
-2
6,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
I know his biases and intention
But He is right

Ik was on the wrong side of history and played a negative character for his politics

Whether TTP or TLP- to gain votes played an immature role

What is right is right
View attachment 789525
GOP's response to animals
Click to expand...
TLP first came to protest due to pmln. try to change of khatm e nabuwat clause then tlp came to protest as we all did then pmln restored it back in its previous form

www.geo.tv

Khatam-e-Nabuwat clause restored to previous form after NA passes amended election bill

Prior to the National Assembly session, a meeting of the parliamentary leaders was held
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
6,949
-2
6,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Even pro pmln journalist Javed chaudry made column on this

dailyurducolumns.com

Mulk Ab Badlay Ga

Column Name: Mulk Ab Badlay Ga, Author: Javed Chaudhry, Date Published: 4/29/2021, Source: Express, Website: https://dailyurducolumns.com
dailyurducolumns.com dailyurducolumns.com

IMG-20211023-WA0020-1.jpg
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,201
-2
2,283
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
AZ1 said:
TLP first came to protest due to pmln. try to change of khatm e nabuwat clause then tlp came to protest as we all did then pmln restored it back in its previous form

www.geo.tv

Khatam-e-Nabuwat clause restored to previous form after NA passes amended election bill

Prior to the National Assembly session, a meeting of the parliamentary leaders was held
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
This bill or draft was signed by everyone
Besides whatever the case - covertly supporting a far-right group is never a good look for any mature party

Stopping a consensus from building against TTP, wasn't open enough in going against them
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
6,949
-2
6,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
This bill or draft was signed by everyone
Besides whatever the case - covertly supporting a far-right group is never a good look for any mature party

Stopping a consensus from building against TTP, wasn't open enough in going against them
Click to expand...
IMG-20211023-WA0020-1.jpg


yes we were kids back then just wokeup today to blame every thing on Imran khan
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,201
-2
2,283
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
AZ1 said:
Even pro pmln journalist Javed chaudry made column on this

dailyurducolumns.com

Mulk Ab Badlay Ga

Column Name: Mulk Ab Badlay Ga, Author: Javed Chaudhry, Date Published: 4/29/2021, Source: Express, Website: https://dailyurducolumns.com
dailyurducolumns.com dailyurducolumns.com

View attachment 789530
Click to expand...
Umh yeah lol
Tahir ul qadri is insignificant in terms of votes so to counter this threat
They created another party that eats it's own votes bank of CP and makes PMLn weaker
No logic to this
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,201
-2
2,283
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Falconless said:
Isn’t the president the only person who signs a bill? Everyone else votes no?
Click to expand...
It was some senate draft or maybe in the parliment, don't know
But it had unanimous approval till this was pointed out by someone (honestly don't think anyone reads the bills in parliment- only senators do- so as usual a sentor pointed it out)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom