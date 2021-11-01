TLP didnt demand French envoy's expulsion:Mufti Muneeb

The next few days will be very interesting...these long marches, blocking of the roads are the inventions of Imran Khan..he even used religion to appease such religious groups( phrases like riyasat e madina)...karma is coming back to bite him.

It's very important for govt in a religious society like pakistan to be as non religious as possible to neutralise the adverse effect religion has on society...for all the corruption the PML N and PPP were involved in ,we have to admire them for a fact that they never used religion for their political benefits...even now they are staying away from this TLP types..if they want, they can easily join this campaign of TLP and bring the whole country to a stand still thereby giving imran sleepless nights..but they behaved with maturity unlike imran khan who indulged in every dirty trick to come to power.