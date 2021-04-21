TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail TLP spokesperson says Rizvi has reached the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque in Lahore after his release.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi was released from Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore on Thursday, Jail Superintendent Ijaz Asghar confirmed to Dawn.com.TLP spokesperson Mufti Abid also confirmed the development and told Dawn.com that Rizvi had reached the party's headquarters, Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque, where he was greeted by hundreds of the party's jubilant workers and supporters.The mosque will also host an urs to commemorate the death anniversary of the TLP chief's father and the group's founder, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, from November 20-21.Rizvi has been released after the withdrawal of a reference filed in the Supreme Court's federal review board regarding his detention and the removal of his name from the Fourth Schedule — a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997 — last week.Earlier, Dawn had reported that a high-level meeting held chaired by Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja on Wednesday could not reach a consensus on Rizvi's release. The meeting linked Rizvi’s release with the decision of the federal review board, which had been approached by the Punjab government for the withdrawal of its application regarding the TLP chief's detention.Rizvi's name was removed from the Fourth Schedule after the Punjab Home Department issued a notification dated November 10, stating that the "name of Hafiz Mohammad Saad, being Ameer of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, a proscribed organisation, was listed in the Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, under Section 11-E on the recommendations of District Intelligence Committee, Lahore."It noted that the government had removed the TLP from the First Schedule of the Act as a proscribed organisation on Nov 7."Therefore, name of Hafiz Mohammad Saad is hereby deleted from the list of 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, with immediate effect," it stated.Police had arrested Rizvi on April 12 this year ahead of planned protests by the TLP. The next day, police registered a first information report (FIR) against the TLP chief under sections of the ATA.Rizvi was detained by the Punjab government for “maintenance of public order (MPO)”. He was initially detained for three months and then again under the Anti-Terrorist Act on July 10.His name was placed on the Fourth Schedule shortly after, on April 16.The government had declared the TLP a proscribed outfit under the anti-terror law in April this year, after three days of violent protests by the group's activists across the country.