TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi arrested in Lahore, Protests, and related

TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi arrested in Lahore

Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, has been arrested in Lahore, confirmed a party spokesperson on Monday.

Pir Ejaz Ashrafi told SAMAA Digital that Rizvi was taken into custody after Zuhar prayers on Monday from Jamia Masjid Rehmat ul Aalameen on Multan Road, Lahore.

The police didn’t give any reason to arrest him, Pir Ashrafi said, adding that the TLP chairperson had announced a protest on April 20.

Saad was elected as the TLP chief in November 2020, by the party’s Shura after his father Khadim Hussan Rizvi’s death. The announcement was made after the funeral prayers.



Idk why he was arrested as he is a sorted guy not violent as Khadim Rizvi as far as I know..
 
These are all foreign funded elements which are now raising heads at the behest of foreign powers. The problem is NOT these guys BUT the Establishment of Pakistan which is incapable due to corruption of taking firm actions against such Satanists.
 
Protests erupt in multiple cities after TLP chief Saad Rizvi detained in Lahore
Imran Gabol | Adnan Sheikh Published April 12, 2021

0
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. — Photo courtesy Facebook

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. — Photo courtesy Facebook

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi has been detained by security forces in Lahore on Monday, the party leadership confirmed.
A senior police official also confirmed to Dawn that Rizvi had been taken into custody as a "pre-emptive measure". No first information report (FIR) against the TLP central emir has been registered so far.
Protests broke out at numerous places in Karachi and other major cities following the development.
In a video message, TLP naib emir Syed Zaheerul Hassan Shah said the government had "completely deviated from" the agreement it had reached with the TLP regarding Namoos-i-Risalat.

"The government has resorted to thuggery (gunda gardi) and is restoring its past practices," he said, confirming Rizvi's arrest.
Shah called upon TLP leaders and workers to "come out on the roads" in their areas in protest against the government action.
“Carry out protest demonstrations on roads and wherever you are, jam the entire country," he told them in the message.
TLP member Khalid Awan told Dawn that the TLP chief was taken into custody on the way back from leading a funeral prayer and was currently being kept at the Gulshan-i-Ravi police station. He said the government had "turned back on its promise" to expel the French ambassador by April 20 and took Rizvi into custody.
"We will not step back from our mission because of Saad Rizvi's arrest," he said.
The TLP had previously called off protests in February after an agreement was signed between the group and the government in which it was decided that the government would present the terms of an earlier agreement signed between them last year in the parliament before April 20.
That earlier agreement had stated that the government would reach a consensus in the parliament regarding the expulsion of the French ambassador within three months, would not appoint its ambassador to France and would release all the arrested workers of the TLP. The government would also not register any case against TLP leaders or workers, it stated.
"Negotiations have been going on between the government of Pakistan and TLP on this problem for a month during which the government has reaffirmed its resolve. Terms of the [previous] agreement will be presented in parliament by April 20, 2021, and decisions will be taken with the approval of the parliament," the agreement read.
It also said that names of TLP members that had been placed on the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) would be removed.
Following news of Rizvi's arrest, TLP workers started protesting on several roads and in many areas in Karachi including Baldia No. 4 Hub River Road, Northern Bypass, Orangi Town No. 5, Jinnah Bridge (traffic blocked from ICI towards Jinnah Bridge), Star Gate.
Last year, dozens of policemen and TLP workers were injured when clashes broke out between the protesters and police in Rawalpindi.
Riot police had to resort to teargas shelling against the stone-pelting protesters who had gathered on the call of former TLP chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi to denounce the publication of blasphemous caricatures in Charlie Hebdo magazine and remarks about Islam and terrorism by French President Emmanuel Macron.
More than 200 protesters had also been rounded up by police ahead of the protests. The protesters had dispersed after an agreement was signed between the government and TLP on November 16, 2020.
 
I am going to expect the protests to come in full force tomorrow, there will probably be a high risk of violence and a heavy police presence. I reccomend people here to take precautions while travelling and check your routes as you could get affected.
 
Every new tehreek from molvies is a darling of Pakistan nation and establishment and after 10 15 years they turn against them. TTP was very famous in beggining every one was in romance of getting a sharia law untill they actually got it in some areas :partay: same will be the fate of TLP.
 
