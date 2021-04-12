What's new

TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi arrested from Lahore Scheme mor

Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, has been arrested in Lahore, confirmed a party spokesperson on Monday.

Pir Ejaz Ashrafi told SAMAA Digital that Rizvi was taken into custody after Zuhar prayers on Monday from Jamia Masjid Rehmat ul Aalameen on Multan Road, Lahore.

The police didn’t give any reason to arrest him, Pir Ashrafi said, adding that the TLP chairperson had announced a protest on April 20.

Saad was elected as the TLP chief in November 2020, by the party’s Shura after his father Khadim Hussan Rizvi’s death. The announcement was made after the funeral prayers.



Idk why he was arrested as he is a sorted guy not violent as Khadim Rizvi as far as I know..
 
even extremists are operating like kingdom from father to son . we have only democratic party in country Pakistani establishment .
 
